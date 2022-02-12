Galway firm rides in to save Barry’s Amusements in Co Antrim’s Portrush

Barry’s Amusements in Portrush appears to have been saved after a funfair business in the Republic of Ireland has been linked to a takeover.

The highly-popular Co Antrim amusement park, one of the filming locations for the latest series of Derry Girls, was bought by property developer Michael Herbert last year.

Following the acquisition many feared Barry’s had closed its doors for the last time but rumours of a rescue began circulating on social media last week when video footage emerged of the Wurlitzer and Big Dipper rides being switched on.

On Saturday Love Ballymena reported the Curry family, who own Curry’s Fun Park in Salthill, Co Galway, had become the new leaseholders at the site.

Similar information appeared on the NI FunFairs Facebook page in a post which read: “We can confirm that the Barry’s Premises has been agreed to be let out.

“We have no idea who the new tenant is but the lights being on, rides testing and the big ‘All Enquiries’ sticker on the front of the building being removed is a very promising sign.

“Sources say Owen Curry now has the park but we are waiting for this to be confirmed. We will keep you up to date with all the latest information on ‘Our own wee Disneyland’, Barry’s!”

Barry's Big Dipper

A spokesman for Curry’s Fun Park said they were unable to confirm or deny the reports, but added that a press release would be issued soon to clarify all matters.

Developer Michael Herbert, one of Northern Ireland’s richest men, acquired the site in Portrush in September last year.

The 2.23-acre plot in the seaside town was put on the market in November 2019 by the Trufelli family who had owned the venue since it opened in 1926.

The family had originally hoped it would be sold as a going concern to retain its use as an entertainment venue but it was remarketed as a development opportunity in May 2021 leading to fears Barry’s was doomed.

The fondly-remembered venue was later used as a filming location for the third and final series of Derry Girls with star Ian McElhinney saying he and the other cast members had been the “last kids in the playground”.