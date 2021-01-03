Garda tipped off terror boss Michael McKevitt over home raid

A garda mole tipped off terror chief Michael McKevitt that his Dundalk home was to be raided by police, a damning collusion report revealed.

Details about how a rogue Dundalk-based cop warned the then Provo quartermaster to remove false passports from his house were contained within the Smithwick Tribunal report in 2013.

The investigation was set up in 2005 to examine allegations that Irish police officers had helped the IRA murder RUC Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Bob Buchanan in March 1989 following a meeting at Dundalk Garda Station.

The probe ruled there was collusion in the killings.

Gardai were tapping the Louth home phone of McKevitt when a caller who rang the line in January 1990 was recorded telling the republican: "You will be having visitors in the morning.

"Make sure they don't get that little booklet or what they are looking for."

When the Garda hit McKevitt's house, their search for false passports turned out to be unfruitful.

Giving evidence to the Smithwick Tribunal, Detective Inspector Dan Prentry said the IRA boss had received a message "sufficient to tell him that the guards were coming to his home".

The now retired cop said he did not recognise the voice that gave McKevitt the warning.

He added: "I have a clear recollection in my head of the incident and nothing will change my mind on that. I am 101 percent sure of that."

Judge Smithwick backed his claims, finding that the search of McKevitt's home was "compromised... by a deliberate and conscious act on the part of a member of the gardai in Dundalk".

McKevitt was not the only Provo who Judge Peter Smithwick heard was getting tip-offs from inside Dundalk Garda Station.

Former IRA chief of staff Thomas 'Slab' Murphy and bomber Patrick 'Mooch' Blair were also named as having received information.