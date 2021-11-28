Garth Brooks: I don’t hold a grudge about cancelled gigs, but it’ll be hard not to burst into tears on Croke Park stage

Never mind The Thunder Rolls — the tears will roll when Garth Brooks takes to the stage in Croke Park next September.

On the one hand he’s a rough and tough cowboy, but on the other he’s an emotional and loving man, and at times he was close to crying when talking about what it means to him to play the stadium after 25 years.

Garth said it’s not a matter of anyone being forgiven for the cancelled shows of 2014 but that it is “fate” that he will return to “close the chapter”.

He told Sunday Life: “I don’t hold a grudge to anybody. You’ve got to understand, if you have a chance to play Ireland, then you’re a lucky son of a bitch. You just are.

“The fact that you got to sell 400,000 tickets? Oh my God, that’s amazing. But the chance to now come back and get to play with those people? That’s a wonderful thing.

“I feel lucky for the opportunity. The opportunity was swept away and I thought it was gone.

“And then when I got a call from Peter [Aiken] — in a sweet, funny, his own kind of humorous way, ‘Would you be interested in playing Ireland?’

“I said, ‘Peter, if I could reach through this phone I’d grab you right now!’

“We’d already made ourselves a promise that anybody who would ever buy a ticket from us again, that this will not happen again. It can’t.

“So we were not committed to anything at first because you didn’t want to fall in love again, right? So this is all kind of new to me and it’s really up here at the surface.

“But I can tell you, even in September next year it’s gonna be hard to take to that stage and not just burst out in tears. I think what I’ll do is I’ll enjoy more than anybody else but I’ll probably just cry the whole time.

“I don’t know what the crying thing is, I think it’s having kids, I cry at commercials now. But this is a joy to be here, it’s always an honour.”

All five concerts are set to go ahead after the initial dates sold out minutes after going on sale on Thursday — something the humble US country singer believed would be “impossible” to repeat.

He joked: “I’d love to do five but I’d also love to be 6ft 5in and have abs! What happened in 2014 was a fricking miracle. I mean, who does numbers like that, right?

“Would I like it? Yes, I would love it. Is it going to happen? I think it would 10 times the miracle of 2014, it seems impossible. I’m just trying to be real. If there is a blessing in that curse of what happed in 2014, it’s the fact that there is a chance that this artist and those people who were sweet enough to get those tickets before, now have the chance to hopefully see each other again.”