Gavin Gribben the best young talent by a country mile

Rising Mayobridge star wins two gongs at glitzy awards ceremony

Philomena Begley, Shauna McStravick and Susan McCann at the awards at Tullyglass Hotel

A student has been tipped for the top in country music after winning two gongs at an industry-leading awards show.

Gavin Gribben, from Mayobridge in Co Down, scooped best country single and best male newcomer at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards earlier this month.

The 21-year-old, who is studying for a music degree, was thrilled to rub shoulders with music royalty at the glittering ceremony on February 7.

The awards are voted for by fans, many of whom packed into the ballroom of the Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena to mingle with their musical heroes.

The night was hosted by Malcolm McDowell, Susan McCann and Downtown Radio DJ Big T.

Gavin, whose music videos have clocked up hundreds of thousands of hits on social media, said winning the awards was a fantastic boost to his dream of becoming a full-time country star.

He added: “There are so many country stars that I look up to, and to be able to follow in any of their footsteps would be amazing.

“That’s the dream — to have my own gigs and hopefully one day soon my own band and be known for a certain song. That would be fantastic, but I know that it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Philomena Begley, Shauna McStravick and Susan McCann at the awards at Tullyglass Hotel

Gavin is in the third year of his music degree at the Dundalk Institute of Technology.

He released Living The Dream, his debut, when he was just 16.

Since then, three of his singles have reached the top spot in the UK iTunes country charts.

He said: “My first solo gig was in September 2018 in Omeath. Things changed drastically after that.

“Trying to study and do gigs is definitely challenging. I found that lockdown was really good for me and opened a lot of doors.

“It gave me the opportunity to perform and focus online, which I didn’t have the time to do before.

“I started to do livestreams and became more interactive with online audiences, which has really helped me.

“Because of that, people started to recognise me at different events, which is something I never expected.

“I also got involved in some charity events online with some big country names like Daniel O’Donnell and Nathan Carter. I am really grateful for all the support I have had.”

Now a popular artist across TikTok, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook, Gavin has tens of thousands of followers, with his biggest video to date hitting a quarter of a million views.

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for the rising star, with invitations to perform at festivals and concerts right across the island, as well as a weekend of country music in Scotland and England.

Gavin Gribben with Malcolm McDowell and Sinead Heaney

Northern Ireland Country Music Awards organiser Malcolm McDowell said: “Gavin is an incredible new talent. He performed at the first awards in 2020, which brought him to the attention of the industry.

“Since then, he’s grown in confidence, developing his own style, and has perfected the art of working the stage.”

Hundreds of people attended this year’s awards ceremony, with superstar Derek Ryan one of the biggest winners on the night, picking up three awards and also putting on a spectacular performance for the adoring audience.

Downtown Country DJ Trevor Campbell aka Big T was presented with a radio hall of fame award for 50 years in broadcasting and also picked up the gong for favourite radio presenter.

There was a poignant moment when a special tribute was paid to the tragic Dungannon teenager Matthew McCallan, who died after a night out at a country music event in Fintona earlier this year. His family and friends were there to hear singer John Rafferty deliver an emotional rendition of Vince Gill’s Go Rest High On That Mountain in tribute to Matthew.

The event closed with Sinead Heaney, Owen Mac and Gavin, three of the younger award winners, singing a cracking version of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Road.

Derek Ryan and Robert Mizzell at the awards bash

The full list of winners: Best Male Artist, Derek Ryan; Best Female Artist, Lisa McHugh; Best Country Single, Pub Crawl by Gavin Gribben; Best Country Album, Morning After The Night Before by Nathan Carter; Favourite Duet, Faded Love by Crawford Bell MBE and Geri Kane; Best Music Video, Morning After The Night Before by Nathan Carter; Best Live Band, The Derek Ryan Band; Best Live Country Music Venue, The Ryandale Inn; The Brian Coll Male Newcomer Award, Gavin Gribben; Female Newcomer Award, Rachel McConnell; Best Country Duo, Thomas & Fhion; Best Songwriter, Derek Ryan; Best Country Backing Band, Keltic Storm; Favourite Radio Presenter, Big T, Downtown Country; Best Tribute Act, Jason Hughes as Garth Brooks; The Crawford Bell Gospel Artist Award, Owen Mac; Services to Charity Award, Jason Hughes; The Gene Stuart Inspirational Award, Sinead Heaney; Sexiest Male, Lee Matthews; Most Glamorous Female, Shauna McStravock; Favourite Live Event Compere, Malcolm McDowell; Ireland’s Favourite Country Star, Mike Denver; Lifetime Achievement Award, Billy McFarland BEM; Radio Hall of Fame, Trevor Campbell (Big T); and Favourite Folk Group, The Tumbling Paddies.