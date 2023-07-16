GB News and Orange Order out of step on Twelfth

Red-faced executives from GB News had to re-route their live broadcast of Twelfth of July celebrations from Fermanagh because Orange Order leaders there wouldn’t bring their parade forward to fit in with the TV schedules.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster, who is now a presenter with the English-based channel, was due to host the coverage along with former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson from their home county.

The Ballinamallard parade was set to be the centrepiece of GB News’ plans, as a follow up to their coverage of last year’s Twelfth parade from Armagh after the BBC decided to end their own live broadcasts of the Belfast celebrations.

Mrs Foster was quoted as saying she was excited about basing herself in Ballinamallard for the Fermanagh parade “which is always a really lovely parade with a great mixture of different bands”.

However the plans fell apart after GB News set the starting point of their broadcast at 9.30am and said the coverage would last until just before 12noon – the time when the Ballinamallard parade was due to be commencing.

It’s understood frantic calls were made to Orange leaders in Fermanagh asking them to make an earlier start to their parade at around 11am but the pleas were rejected.

One Orange Order source revealed: “County officials told GB News they could only bring the parade forward to 11.45am but of course that would have left only a few minutes for the live broadcast of any coverage from Ballinamallard.

“The problem was that everything had been arranged for the Twelfth in Fermanagh a long time in advance. All the feeder parades had submitted their 11/1 forms to the Parades Commission and all the travel arrangements had also been set in stone.”

GB News then switched their parade plans to Belfast. It’s understood it was proposed to establish the live location near King William Park at the junction of University Road and Lisburn Road.

Arlene Foster apologises after man swears during July 12th live coverage in Sandy Row

But broadcast organisers were advised that there could be difficulties posed by anti-social elements from nearby Sandy Row which Orange Order leaders have already acknowledged can be a trouble-spot for them throughout the Twelfth.

Eventually it was agreed that Arlene Foster should present the live GB News coverage from near the Grand Central Hotel in Bedford Street.

The ex-DUP leader had to apologise on a number of occasions after microphones picked up swear words and one Orange supporter used the ‘f’ word as he chatted with GB News Northern Ireland correspondent Dougie Beattie and Charlie Lawson live on air at Shaftesbury Square.

“There were problems and the Orangemen in Fermanagh didn’t want to bring the parade forward. Timings didn’t suit,” Dougie said. The July 12 programme averaged just over 50,000 viewers - down from 78,000 in 2022.