Gemma Bradley is making (air)waves on BBC Radio 1

‘I feel part of the Radio 1 family,’ says NI singer and presenter after landing own topical new podcast

Singer and broadcaster Gemma Bradley can’t believe her luck at rubbing shoulders with radio royalty since getting her own show on BBC Radio 1.

The musician and radio presenter, who is from Draperstown, landed a gig on the BBC’s flagship radio station in January and has been able to learn from stars like Scott Mills, Greg James and Clara Amfo.

The 24-year-old has also had the chance to interview some of the hottest up-and-coming artists in the music industry including Sam Fender, Arlo Parks and Yungblud among others.

Gemma, who is also a presenter on BBC Radio Ulster, said: “It’s fantastic being at Radio 1, it’s such a great experience for me and has really helped me to grow as a presenter the more I learn.

Gemma Bradley and Clara Amfo

“I’m just so lucky to have the opportunity and I really feel a part of the Radio 1 family which is amazing.

“I got the chance to do a co-host with Clara Amfo which was incredible, she’s such a lovely person.

“I’ve also met Greg James a few times now as well as Scott Mills and Chris Stark, Jordan North, Jack Saunders, Daniel P Carter and Arielle Free.

“They’re all great and I just feel so lucky to be able to learn from them as I go, it’s really interesting and the great thing about Radio 1 is all the programmes do crossover, we always listen to each other and it’s great to be able to do that.

“It’s been such a great experience especially working on Radio Ulster as well, there’s been lots of learning and scheduling to make sure there’s no clashes between my shows.

“I’m lucky to have great teams on both stations who really look after me and help guide me, you always need a great team behind you and I’m very lucky to have that.

“The artist interviews have been all over Zoom because of the pandemic but I got to interview Ellie Rowsell from Wolf Alice which was great.

“I interviewed singer-songwriter Tom Grennan recently as well, also there was a panel we did with myself Yungblud, Sam Fender, Celeste and Arlo Parks which was really fun.

Arlo Parks

“It was great to meet these up-and-coming songwriters and musicians who are doing so well in the industry, my musical side has been very excited about all that.”

Gemma was born in England before moving to Northern Ireland as a youngster and her presenting career has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks of Radio Ulster and now Radio 1 as the Beeb pushes young talent to the forefront.

A musician in her own right she has previously spoken about wanting to be a “role model for people of colour” and hopes her visibility might provide that for a younger audience.

She continued: “I hope my profile has been able to help do that, I think if one person can take a look and maybe think to themselves, ‘Oh I could do that too,’ because I’m here then that would be brilliant.

Sam Fender

“That’s the main thing for me, I know growing up it would’ve been great to see people like me doing this sort of thing, musicians taking the stage or someone in the media who I associated with myself or that I could relate to.

“That was really inspiring for me and if I can do that for someone else that’s fantastic, I want to get more people involved as much as I can.”

Gemma was speaking to Sunday Life after the release of her latest project with the BBC, a six-part podcast called Real Talk.

Throughout the series Gemma is hosting a range of guests to discuss important issues for younger people.

Gemma Bradley

She added: “I thought it would be a brilliant way to have these big conversations about big issues that are coming to the forefront at the moment.

“I’m very passionate about the topics too, we’re going to be looking at the likes of sustainable fashion, racism, consent, body image and others.

“The main thing we want to get across is that people are not alone in experiencing some of these issues and hopefully make the world a better place by offering some advice.

“It’s breaking down those key issues that people are seeing on their newsfeed or on the news which can sometimes be a bit overwhelming.

“We really want to try and break boundaries and share that with the listeners. We’ve got a really great line-up of young women and non-binary people.

Belfast sustainable fashion designer Lucinda Graham

“We have BBC Radio 1’s Katie Thistleton, Jess Davies who is a Welsh influencer and model, we’ve also got Northern Irish sustainable fashion designer Lucinda Graham among others.

“We’ve got loads of people coming from different backgrounds and different career paths to get a wide variety of voices in there.”

Listen to Real Talk with Gemma Bradley on BBC Sounds.