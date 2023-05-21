George Best super-fan stays in legend’s Belfast home for birthday

George Best at his family home at Burren Way in 2002

George Best’s number one super-fan will wake up tomorrow in his hero’s old Belfast bedroom during a pilgrimage to mark what would have been the Man United legend’s 77th birthday.

And it’ll have been the 20th night that Welshman Andrew Bowen has spent in the Burren Way house on his emotional journeys to honour his idol whose death in 2005 saw him giving up drink after a three-day bender.

Andrew, who operates a website in tribute to the late Northern Ireland icon, will also meet members of George’s family; take flowers to his grave at Roselawn cemetery, visit his old school at Nettlefield and his mural in Blythe Street and go to the new Bestie’s cafe in Portavogie.

Inside George Best's former home on Burren Way

“I never tire of coming to Northern Ireland on my George Best trips,” says Andrew, whose home in Cwmbran, 20 miles from Cardiff, is a shrine to the Cregagh-born footballing genius with hundreds of items of memorabilia including autographed photographs, books, videos and jerseys.

“I’m still getting new material all the time through my Facebook page, George Best: The Belfast Boy. He must have been the most photographed footballer of all time. George’s agent Phil Hughes was kind enough to donate even more memorabilia when I went to London to meet him.”

The 57-year-old never saw George playing and never met him.

“That’s my biggest regret,” he says. “But I have seen videos of his greatest games for United and for Northern Ireland. I just wish there were more recordings of his glory days in the archives. I would prefer to watch them than many modern -day matches.”

George Best's childhood home at 16 Burren Way

Andrew, who’s a steel reinforcement expert, got hooked on Bestie when he was brought up in his grandparents’ home “in a house full of boys who were all big Man United supporters”. He explains: “I started acquiring things connected to him from a young age and as the years went on my collection grew and grew. I also got to know George’s sister Barbara on Facebook sites linked to her brother and when she told me Burren Way was becoming an Airbnb I made my mind up to stay there.

“I woke up on my 51st birthday in George’s bedroom and I discovered that the postman had delivered a birthday card for me from Barbara who also sent a George Best £5 note. I was thrilled.

“I’d never been to Northern Ireland before my first visit to Burren Way but I quickly fell in love with the place and the people who clearly still have a great affection for George.”

Andrew Bowen at George's former home in Burren Way

On one of his visits to Burren Way, George’s brother Ian came along and his sister Grace has also shared meals with Andrew, whose family, including two daughters and an uncle, have accompanied him from time to time to Burren Way. And four-year-old granddaughter Alice has also been bitten by the Best bug.

Andrew adds: “She’s George mad. When she gets in the car she always asks me to play some George Best songs. She adores the Belfast Boy song by Don Fardon. My wife has no real interest in football but she’s happy that I take other relatives with me to Belfast or go on my own.”