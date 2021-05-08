George Best was brave over IRA threat to kill him, says Sammy McIlroy

Ex-NI boss McIlroy reveals terrorists targeting George had to be taken seriously

Former Northern Ireland boss Sammy McIlroy has said an IRA threat to shoot his Man United team-mate George Best had to be taken seriously.

He was in charge of the national side when Neil Lennon was forced to pull out of a game after being targeted by the LVF in 2002 when he was playing for Celtic.

And he said that it was right that no chances were taken in 1971 at the height of the Troubles when a warning was phoned into cops that Bestie would be shot if he played against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Sammy said: “You would not dismiss anything like that out of hand.

“Threats were flying around. People were getting shot. People were dying.

“George was an international figure. If someone makes a threat you had to take it seriously.

“I think putting it into all of that perspective sums him up as a man, it sums up his bravery about playing. Some people wouldn’t have even taken the chance.

“When I was manager of the country, a threat was put to Neil Lennon and we didn’t take the chance.

“So when you look at how different life was in the early Seventies and how fresh these sort of threats were... you didn’t see it as a hoax.”

New book True Genius has contributions from dozens of people who knew the east Belfast-born football legend including John Roberts, who was Best’s ghost-writer in the glory days of his career.

He said: “He didn’t make a big deal about it. He took it seriously. It was a threat and it affected him.

“It wasn’t something he took as an idle threat. And yet he still tried to go about his life as usual.

“George’s friends were from across the spectrum. There was no bigotry within him whatsoever.”

Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers ever, Best was just 59 when he died in 2005 after losing his battle with booze addiction.