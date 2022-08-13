George Best’s ailing sister Barbara hits out at internet trolls

69-year-old mocked after being diagnosed with life-shortening condition

George Best’s sister was trolled after being diagnosed with a life-shortening illness.

Barbara McNarry announced last week she had been diagnosed with the neurological condition multiple systems atrophy (MSA).

The 69-year-old was already suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Just days after announcing the devastating development on Facebook, a troll struck.

Someone calling themselves ‘PROD87’ posted the message: “So strange she reportedly has Parkinson’s but seems 100 per cent with it. She apparently has another illness but again seems (fine) with it.

“Throw a tenner in front of her and I can assure you she will know what it is.

“It just shows how ignorant a person can be. Having Parkinson’s or MSA doesn’t mean a person is not 100 percent.”

Barbara wrote: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone (with the odd exception) for the messages of support for Norman (her husband) and me.

“Of course there’s always one to try to upset the apple cart, one who hasn’t the guts to publish his/her real name.”

The ‘PROD87’ handle appears to have disappeared from Facebook since Barbara went public. She said: “When the neurologist broke the news, I was a bit like an ostrich.

“He said, ‘I’m afraid this is as good as it gets. Holiday as much you can, while you can. Unlike Parkinson’s, MSA is life-shortening’.

“His words left me reeling, but as long as I have breath in my body, come hell or high water, I’m going to fight.”

Heartbroken Norman added: “There is a specific nature of the illness because MSA is a rare condition of the nervous system. Doctors say it can cause gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain.

“We are very mindful of that. But we are also equally determined to maximise our time because each day is special.

“Barbara has the admiration of everyone who knows her, not just for the strength that she is showing now, but also for the amazing resilience of the past six years.

“She has received so many loving words of encouragement from her supporters and touching expressions of respect from George’s fans. They recognise all she has done in his name since 2005, nearly 20 years ago. I am by her side. We are together and we will fight this as a team.”

Barbara’s football legend brother George died of multiple organ failure aged 59 following years of alcohol abuse.

He is widely considered one of the greatest players ever to grace the game.

Best won two league championships with Manchester United and scored in their maiden European Cup final win over Benfica in 1968.