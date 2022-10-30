George Jones: The Abercorn carpet saved lives

Bomb would’ve killed hundreds if floor had collapsed, says Clubsound founder

A survivor being led away from the building

Outside the Abercorn after the explosion

George Jones has told of his horror at being caught up in the Abercorn bomb — and his belief that the carpet in the restaurant saved dozens of people’s lives.

Two women were killed and 130 people injured when the IRA blast went off in the busy Belfast city centre restaurant on March 4, 1972.

Musician and Clubsound founder George was in the building with another 250 people when the device detonated and brought the ceiling crashing down.

He had been performing on stage and helped people towards the exits.

George believes more people would have died if the carpet had not prevented the floor from caving in.

“What we thought was smoke was actually dust filling the air,” the former BBC broadcaster writes in his new memoir, Amazed.

“It was pouring out of the carpet that had been impregnated by years of Guinness being spilt on it.

“Little did we know it was the carpet that saved 250 lives because the Army bomb squad told us that it weighed only two-and-a-half pounds.

“If it had been a couple of pounds more, the floor wouldn’t have held because it was the carpet that held the floor together and it was what took the impact.

“If the floor had fallen through, then it would have been an absolute tragedy as over 200 people would have died.”

The IRA has never admitted responsibility for the shocking blast, but it is widely accepted to have been responsible.

The women who died in the explosion were Janet Bereen (21), a radiographer at the Royal Victoria Hospital, and 22-year-old Ann Owens, who worked for the old Electricity Board.

They had been out shopping together before the bomb went off. Janet’s father, Fred, worked throughout the night helping people injured without knowing that his only daughter had been killed.

One of the survivors, Jennifer McNern, lost both her legs in the explosion, and her sister, Rosaleen, lost an arm and was blinded in one eye. Dozens more were seriously hurt.

“It was the first incident with major fatalities and terrible injuries in Belfast city centre during the Troubles,” George explains in his memoir. “The building upstairs was full of smoke, fire was breaking out, there was shattered glass and everyone was in a panic.”

The entertainer, who is currently touring with Clubsound to mark their 50th anniversary, also reveals how bands developed a system to help prevent panic in emergency situations.

Each of the groups had a tune they would play to alert staff that something was wrong. For Clubsound, it was Three Blind Mice.

When that was played, everyone “stopped what they were doing immediately and took up positions in the doorways, hallways and nearest exits”, George writes.

A few years before the explosion, he was working as a travelling clothes salesman when, suddenly, demand soared for one item: the parka.

“I realised that both sides of the paramilitaries, the UDA, UVF and the IRA, were purchasing these parkas as their uniforms with masks and balaclavas,” he says.

The parkas proved so popular that his company built a storeroom to order more, but they still sold out.

“We were selling them in their hundreds,” George writes. “Please don’t blame me for those uniforms.”

George Jones: Amazed (Maurice Wylie Media) is available in bookshops now