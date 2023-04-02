George Mitchell: Good Friday deal was a hard sell, but it saved so many lives

Negotiations descended into shouting matches, talks chair tells new RTE documentary

THE US senator who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement has said the “most gratifying thing” was the number of lives the deal saved.

George Mitchell features in a new documentary which brings together the surviving key figures behind the accord as they tell the story of how the race to get the deal done went right down to the wire.

The Agreement, presented by RTE’s Miriam O’Callaghan, will be broadcast in two parts over tomorrow and Tuesday, a week before the 25th anniversary of the signing of the agreement.

It also hears from Sir Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, Lord Empey and Gerry Adams, among others.

Gerry Adams

Mr Mitchell (89) said: “People ask me what is the most gratifying thing about my many years in Northern Ireland, and it’s in the numbers.

“In the 25 years preceding the agreement, 3,500 people in Northern Ireland were killed and an estimated 50,000 were injured.

“In all the years since the agreement, the total number of violent deaths is about 145.”

He also reveals how the talks during 1997 and early 1998 were “very difficult”, saying: “It was a very difficult process with little progress for a year and a half.

“The sessions were disorderly, a lot of yelling, a lot of shouting, of interrupting and a lot of not wanting to listen to the other person,.

“I had never really encountered anything like this.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who was a member of the UUP at the time, recalls the first day of the talks with Sinn Fein present in Castle Buildings at Stormont.

“That day is ingrained in my memory, it’s one I’ll never forget. Here I was sat across a room from Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness and their negotiating team, and I never had any real or significant engagement with Sinn Fein. That was a difficult moment,” he said.

Mr Adams said of the day: “I suppose it was new ground for everybody. When you put people into a room or put people into any space, it is very difficult for them to ignore each other.”

Former UUP director of communications David Kerr admits the unionist view of Sinn Fein was as “outright combatants” who would “still probably murder us if things didn’t work out the way that they wanted to”.

David Kerr

“That may seem quite extreme to listen to 25 years later, but that is exactly how we felt at that time,” he said.

The deal was eventually hammered together in the early hours of April 10, with the last contentious issue of prisoner releases finally settled.

Those involved then had to sell the document to people on both sides of the border, with Mr Adams remembering how Mr Mitchell said to him that this was “the hard part”.

The agreement would succeed, with a ‘Yes’ vote of more than 70% in a Northern Ireland referendum on a turnout of more than 80%.

The Agreement will air over consecutive nights on April 2 at 9.35pm and April 3 at 10.15pm on RTE One and RTE Player