Gerry Adams: I gave Ian Paisley a hug after he stood down

Former Sinn Fein leader lifts lid on relationship with late DUP chief in BBC documentary

Gerry Adams has revealed he hugged Ian Paisley on the day he stood down as first minister.

In the new BBC documentary The House of Paisley, the former Sinn Fein president also explains how secret back-channel talks between Sinn Fein and the DUP helped restore the power-sharing Executive in 2007.

The three-part in-depth look at the life and political career of the late Lord Bannside also hears candid recollections from those close to the late DUP leader and his political opponents.

It also reveals some surprising anecdotes from behind the scenes in the years Rev Paisley and Martin McGuinness were first and deputy first ministers, known as the “chuckle brothers”.

Paisley and Martin McGuinness

In the third episode of the series, which launches on BBC One on Monday night, Gerry Adams reveals how discreet contact was made with the DUP in a bid to restore power-sharing.

“Myself and Martin McGuinness formed an opinion that this couldn’t be sustained [and wondered] was there any possibility of getting Ian Paisley to come across the Rubicon,” he said.

“We developed a sort of informal means of dialogue with the DUP and we had the view that the DUP at least was moving slightly.”

Pressure mounted for formal talks after the announcement of IRA decommissioning in 2005, with the republican leader telling the documentary: “It was make up your mind time.”

Talks to restore power-sharing began in St Andrews in Scotland in October 2006 and led to the restoration of the Assembly the following year, so long as the personalities involved could agree on the shape of the Executive table.

Former Downing Street aide Tom Kelly recalled: “Sinn Fein wanted the parties to sit alongside each other at a single table to show partnership. For the DUP this was just too much.

“The geniuses at the Northern Ireland Office had designed a diamond-shaped table where they could sit opposite to each other while appearing to sit alongside each other. The final hurdle had been crossed.”

Rev Paisley would remain in office until his resignation in May 2008, which Arlene Foster describes as bringing “great sadness” to many in the party.

But before he departed the first minister’s office, Rev Paisley was paid an unexpected and surprisingly touching visit by an unlikely pair.

Mr Adams tells the programme: “The day he was to stand down, myself and Martin went to meet with him. We brought him a little gift and we hugged.”

The House of Paisley begins on BBC One tomorrow at 10.40pm. The full series will be available on BBC iPlayer