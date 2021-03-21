Gerry Adams in Easter Choccy ar la move

GERRY Adams has urged people stuck for Easter eggs to get in touch with their local Sinn Fein representative in a bizarre Twitter video.

Yesterday, the Louth TD and former party president used his latest eccentric Tweet to warn of a possible chocolate egg shortage due to Covid-19.

"Well folks, it's Gerry Adams here, St Patrick's Day is over and myself and Richard McAuley have not stopped," he said.

"You know as part of the United Ireland we brought out a special Valentine's card and then a Paddy's Day card and now we have a seacláid na casca.

"Now this is a very, very, very special package that we have put together at considerable expense and really, when you think about it, when we honour our patriot dead...particularly the men and women of our own time and the men and women of 1916, Easter is also about Easter eggs.

"So what better thing to unite the people of Ireland than a uniting Ireland Easter egg. Let me tell you, even the unionists like Easter eggs."

Mr Adams goes on to explain that it is no ordinary Easter egg but one made with chocolate containing milk from cattle which graze on the "green, grassy slopes of the Boyne".

"This is a cross community, all-island, all-Ireland Easter egg and we have put in other little artefacts like a proclamation, an Easter lily for yourself," he explained.

Mr Adams then concludes by vanishing from the video Star Trek-style.