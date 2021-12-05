Gerry Armstrong: Deborah restored my faith in women

In this extract from his new book Northern Ireland football legend Gerry Armstrong reveals how he fell for his wife

I was coming up to 50, I had no plans to get married again. I wasn’t looking for a relationship. Once my divorce (from Caron) was over, that was it for me, but a chance encounter changed all of that.

I went out with Stephen Watson from the BBC and a couple of other guys after a Northern Ireland game in Belfast at the end of April 2004.

We went to The Apartment nightclub near the back of the city hall. We were having a chat about the game and in comes a girl called Alison Campbell — she’s married to Darren Clarke now.

Gerry and Debby's wedding ceremony in Thailand

Alison was Miss NI in 1982 and I knew her from back in those days. She was running her own modelling agency by then and had four or five girls with her, all models. She knew Stephen and she recognised me from back in the ‘80s and we got chatting. She’d just been doing a gig with the girls and she introduced me to them.

One of them was Deborah, and that’s how we first met. I found out later that she’d been an air hostess and had taken me on loads of flights from Belfast City to Gatwick over the years with Jersey European. She had also worked for Air France and remembered flying me to Paris when I was working for Eurosport. In fact, we’d crossed paths so many times.

I’ve got photographs that she took of me when I was playing football for Northern Ireland at our hotel. She was in there with a friend and they took some photographs of myself and Pat Jennings and Alan McDonald. I didn’t even see these photographs until we’d been together maybe two years. I was looking at a scrapbook one night and saw photographs of me in it.

Nothing happened when we first met that night, because she was engaged at the time, although she wasn’t happy in that situation. I didn’t know anything about all of that at that stage.

Three or four months later, in the summer, I was back in Belfast to cover the Milk Cup youth tournament up the coast. I was going to go home the day after the competition finished, but I got a phone call from Norman Whiteside who was staying at a hotel in Templepatrick. He was with Viv Anderson for a charity golf event. I rearranged a few things and stayed the extra day and went down.

MEMORIES: Gerry and Debby share a laugh as he reads from his new autobiography

Every player or celebrity was at a different table and Alison Campbell’s agency also had a girl at every table. I came down to get a drink before going into the dinner and there was a girl in front of me. She turns round and it was Deborah. She said, “Hi Gerry, you probably don’t remember me.”

“I do, I met you with Alison a few months ago.”

“I’m just at the bar here. Do you want me to get you a drink?”

“No, I buy the girl a drink, you don’t buy me a drink.”

“This girl does!”

And so Deborah bought me a drink. That was our first real communication. I went over to sit at my table and she was on the table next to me. The girl on our table was Zoe Salmon, who went on to be on Blue Peter on the BBC. She’s now a good friend of ours and we had good craic. But I kept looking at Deborah. She had her back turned to me and she was wearing a low cut dress, right down the back, and all I could see was this gorgeous girl sitting in front of me with her dark hair. I said hello to her again afterwards and we got chatting for an hour, we got on really well, we were having a bit of a sing song. It all went on until about three or four in the morning. She was telling me how she was in a relationship but she wasn’t really sure where it was going to go.

Norman Whiteside

I found out afterwards that it was over as far as she was concerned, but I didn’t know that at the time, so I didn’t even know if I would see her again. I was intrigued with her, I thought she was a really lovely girl.

The next day, I asked Norman to get hold of Alison and get Deborah’s number off her, I said I’d love to speak to her again. He got me the number after a couple of days and I gave her a call out of the blue. We talked on the phone over the next couple of weeks, chatting every other day.

Not long after, I was working for the BBC and doing a show called Bits of Belfast. It was a documentary on the Falls Road.

While I was there, I caught up with Deborah and she told me that she had finished her relationship.

A while later Deborah and her sister Dawn and her children visited me at my flat in Brighton. While they were staying with me, my mum phoned one night and asked about the TV documentary.

I mentioned we’d been at the city cemetery, where a lot of the Belfast power brokers were buried. There was a historian with me who could tell you all about the families. This one grave had a big stone, with a big cross on it, and it was for a guy called William Harbison. I knew I recognised it, but I couldn’t remember what the link was so I was asking my mum about him.

While I was talking about William Harbison, Deborah and her sister were both looking at me strangely. My mum had told me that his sister, Jane, was my great-great-grandmother. And Deborah said, “Well, William Harbison is our great-great-grandfather.”

So her great-great-grandfather and my great-great-grandmother were brother and sister. What made that even more incredible is that I’m Catholic and Deborah’s a Protestant.

BOND: Gerry, Debby and Marianna

Deborah was like a breath of fresh air. I was just out of a bad relationship and had been single for probably a year-and-a-half. I was not a fan of being with women anymore. Deborah restored my faith in women. We just embarked on an adventure together.

That adventure included leaving England and heading back home. It was lovely to come back home at that stage, but because of the situation with her being a Protestant, me being a Catholic, it wasn’t easy. Also, because of who I was, and who she was, Miss Northern Ireland and Miss Belfast, known in the modelling industry and for doing commercials and stuff on TV, we were both famous faces. Then there was the age barrier. There’s 20 years between us, so we inevitably attracted attention. Everywhere we went, there was press.

We decided it would be best not to get married in Northern Ireland and chose Thailand. About 10 or 12 days later, Northern Ireland had a summer international friendly against Germany at Windsor Park, 4th June, and it was actually my niece Jade’s birthday. I’d told Deborah we could go on the pitch before the game as a treat for Jade, so she could tell her friends she’d been on Windsor Park.

What I’d decided to do was propose to Deborah on the pitch and announce it to everyone there and then. Lawrie Sanchez told me it was fine, and to do it around 2pm before the kick-off at three. There were probably 5,000 maybe 6,000 fans in the stadium at the time.

I’d prompted the TV company, they were in on it, so when we went out on the pitch, they came over as if they were doing an interview. And so, live on TV, I announced our engagement and pulled the ring out of my tracksuit pocket. Deborah swore, live on BBC TV, “Oh sh*t!” It was hilarious because her face was a picture. She had no idea what was going on. She was very, very shocked, but she was pleased. We were singing off the same hymn sheet and I just wish I’d met her sooner.

That summer we went out to Thailand. We went to the registry office in Bangkok to get married and then after that, we had a reception at the Hyatt Hotel. We were married by nine Buddhist monks. They were all dressed in orange robes and so it turned out that on the 12th of July, we got married by nine orange men!

POWER COUPLE: Darren Clarke and Alison Campbell

When I met Deborah, it was as if I took on a new identity. She gave me the encouragement and the enthusiasm to want to be a father again. The doctor had said it was doubtful that she could get pregnant, and on top of that, I was 51 now and I had had the snip, which I had to have reversed.

Things were not in our favour. Seven or eight months after we got married, we came back from a trip to Barbados. Just after we came back, we were going to a birthday party. She was trying on dresses when I said to her, “I have a funny feeling that you’re pregnant”.

“No, I’m not. I would know,” she said.

But I had a real feeling about it. We went off to the party that night, and I stopped on the way to buy a couple of bottles of champagne to take with us. While I was in there, I saw a pregnancy test, so I picked one up.

“Right, there’s two bottles of champagne in there for the birthday party and a pregnancy test with two units, “ I told her.

“I want you to try it tomorrow morning, I’ve got this feeling.”

So anyway, we had a great night and she took the test the following morning. She said, “Will you look at it and see what it says?”

I said, “You won’t believe this. You’re pregnant.”

MEANT TO BE: Gerry and Debby

She didn’t believe it, she thought it must be a mistake but the second test confirmed it. We started to make plans, what we would call the baby if it was a boy or a girl. Of course, our baby was a girl and we called her after Deborah’s mom, which was Marian. We call her Marianna, born on September 21, 2006.

Deborah and I also took on responsibility for my daughters Aishleen and Caitlan from my previous marriage.

We’d only been married around a year and were starting a new life and for Deborah to suddenly have two kids arrive in the picture as well as our own baby, I don’t know any other woman that would have done it to be honest. That’s what makes her so special, that she did all of that and took it in her stride.

Even now, I still can’t believe Deborah did what she did, to take on all that responsibility, because she was only 29 when we got married.

Aishleen is now a senior nurse in London and Caitlin is at university in Glasgow.

