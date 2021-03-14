Get a vaccine or Covid's here to stay, doc tells ethnic minorities

The Covid pandemic could continue indefinitely unless more is done to increase uptake of the vaccine in ethnic minority communities, a doctor has warned.

Dr Mukesh Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, pleaded with people from ethnic minority backgrounds to take the Covid-19 jab amid heightened fear and scepticism in diverse communities.

Dr Chugh, who was recently appointed vice-chair of the Western Trust BAME Staff Network, said: "People will have questions and there is no way we can just brush those questions under the carpet. We need to address people's fears.

"If people have questions, they should go to their GP or healthcare provider and ask. It's a good thing for people to do that.

"But the important thing here is that this vaccine is safe and will only be effective if a large percentage of the population eventually gets it.

"That is the way we achieve herd immunity. If a big portion of the population refuses, even if others have had it, we are not coming out of this pandemic. That is very sure.

"We probably need to have 74 percent or so vaccinated to reach herd immunity, so the uptake of BAME communities is vital to achieving that.

"It is important not just to protect yourself but also your family, your friends and your co-workers. If we don't take this vaccine, we are not getting our social lives back and we will stay as we are, damaging everything from the economy to our lives."

A recent survey by the Royal Society for Public Health in England found just 57 percent of respondents from ethnic minority backgrounds were likely to accept a vaccine.

This compared to 79 percent of white respondents, with confidence lowest among Asian ethnicities, of whom only 55 percent were likely to say yes. Dr Chugh said misinformation spread via WhatsApp and social media was having a negative effect on perceptions of the vaccine, particularly among black and Asian communities in Northern Ireland.

In a bid to push back against the misinformation, Dr Chugh recently appeared in a video on the Western Trust's YouTube and Facebook accounts imploring those from ethnic minority communities to take the jab.

He said: "The surveys are very worrying. We have an Indian community centre here in Derry and we try to combat the false information by relaying messages to the community about getting the vaccine being a positive thing.

"This vaccine was created in a very short space of time and people do have concerns across all communities. It's important to address those.

"In the BAME community, there are a number of concerns, including that the vaccine contains a meat product in it, which can be quite a big no-no for some Asian communities. This is totally not true.

"The other issue which is prevalent on social media is the idea it has a chip in it which can track you, which is totally absurd and untrue.

"People have also said it affects your fertility due to the earlier trials excluding pregnant women, but that is a common medical practice for a new medicine.

"The recommendations have now changed and pregnant and breastfeeding ladies can now have the vaccine if they are working in high-risk jobs or have underlying health conditions which make them particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.

"There has been loads of misinformation, which has led to mistrust and that needs to change. It can only change with education, which is why I am so keen to get this message out there."