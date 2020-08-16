'Get back to office', Northern Ireland civil servants are told as economy 'is tanking due to work from home'

The Stormont Executive is gunning for the thousands of work from home civil servants who have not returned to their offices following the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.

Politicians see their absence from major city and town buildings as having a catastrophic effect on the economy with restaurants, coffee shops and bars all suffering from lost trade.

Assembly sources say the crisis has reached tipping-point with Economy Minister Diane Dodds writing to the head of the civil service, David Sterling to outline government concerns.

Many of the buildings housing Northern Ireland's 23,500 civil service staff are operating at under 30% capacity.

This has led some senior politicians to float the idea of moving staff out of sought-after offices in the centre of Belfast where rent is at a premium.

One asked: "What's the point in paying huge rent for buildings in the city centre when hardly any civil servants are in them?

"They either use them or lose them, because it would be more cost-effective to move to cheaper offices in other parts of Belfast."

Staff from the Department for Communities are understood to be most at risk from the proposal which could save millions of pounds for an Executive needing to cut costs because of the impact of Covid-19.

More than 1,000 civil servants are based in the Great Northern Tower next to the Europa Hotel in central Belfast, most of whom remain at home.

Sunday Life has also learned that ministers are in the process of setting-up a High Street Taskforce to examine ways to get shoppers back into abandoned city and town centres. This was discussed in-depth at an Executive meeting on August 6.

The head of Northern Ireland’s civil service David Sterling (Liam McBurney/PA)

In her letter to civil service chief David Sterling, Mrs Dodds writes: "While the taskforce will consider practical help that can be provided from a range of departments, one of the greatest drivers of footfall in Belfast city centre would be if Northern Ireland Civil Service staff are back at work.

"This would reassure businesses considering bringing their employees back to offices in the city centre. The sandwich bars, cafes and other stores would benefit greatly from increased footfall. I would be most grateful for an update."

A second Executive source told this newspaper that several ministers are growing increasingly frustrated at the "slow pace" of civil servants returning to the workplace.

"Safety should be the watchword, but it's a bit rich for government to tell private companies to get back to their desks while many of our 23,500 civil servants are sitting at home," explained the insider.

"Ministers realise that it will take time to get staff back but planning must be put in place. It will be interesting to hear what David Sterling thinks."

Suggestions by politicians to move civil servants from under-occupied high-rent buildings in the centre of Belfast to cheaper offices on the outskirts of the city mirror plans being put in place by the Tory government in London.

The Treasury is eyeing a mass sell-off of its buildings in the centre of the capital, worth millions of pounds, because many are operating at less than half capacity.