Girls who posed on Mourne mountain top rubbish claims they had to be rescued

Hikers - Jodie Murphy (left) Shauna Rogan (second from left) Beth Gray Donaldson (middle) Hollie Sweetlove (second from right) Faith Sweetlove (right)

Five young women who cheekily posed in their bras on a Mourne mountain top have rubbished false claims they had to be rescued.

The images went viral on WhatsApp but were accompanied by a video of a separate group of women who were rescued from Slieve Donard on New Year's Day.

But the hikers in these photos - Jodie Murphy, Shauna Rogan, Beth Gray Donaldson, Hollie Sweetlove and Faith Sweetlove- had been up Slieve Doan. Ms Donaldson initially posted the photos on Facebook before a fake news mischief-maker linked them to the totally unrelated Donard rescue.

She posted: "Starting 2021 off with these Amazing, strong, independent women! How sunny & warm it was up there too, think I got a tan."

She later added: "Hey this is just a post to say, we are not the girls that went up Donard, we went up Doan & we most definitely didn't get stuck and call for air ambulance, just woke up with loads of messages asking are we all okay lol we are all fit, healthy & well!

"Hope the girls that were stuck are all okay! Thanks to the air ambulance services too! keep safe!"

Councillors in the area have warned against taking risks in the Mournes and urged people to respect coronavirus guidelines.

Sinn Féin's Willie Clarke said: "Obviously I would discourage this sort of behaviour, in the middle of a pandemic you wouldn't be encouraging that sort of thing at all. It could go terribly wrong within minutes and that's the danger."