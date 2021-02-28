Glam Co Antrim nurse's lockdown Insta posts prove a big hit

APPEAL: People from around the globe have been following Catherine

A Co Antrim farmer's daughter has become a new social media star with her posts aimed at making country living look cool.

Catherine Wilson (28) has added more than a touch of glamour to farming life in Northern Ireland through her popular Instagram page Keep Her Country Cattie.

Catherine on the farm

But while followers delight in seeing the general practice nurse looking immaculate with her favourite bright lipstick and self tan, equally she is winning fans by posting natural poses with no make-up.

Catherine set up the page during the first lockdown in March to give people a glimpse of country life.

She has been astonished at the impact globally, with over 7,600 followers mostly from outside Northern Ireland.

She says: "I can't believe the response it has got and I am getting messages all the time from people.

"I have pictures with full make-up on, self tan and my hair done, doing things like cleaning out a shed but I also post pictures with no make-up. I think social media puts pressure on girls to be perfect but I want to show that you can be natural as well.

"I got a message from one woman saying that she had shown my pictures to her daughter because she thought I was a good role model because of the natural pictures and to have that impact to me is just fantastic.

"Most of my followers are from overseas and as far away as New Zealand. They just seem to enjoy getting a glimpse of country life in Northern Ireland."

HAY NOW: It’s not all glam for Catherine Wilson

Although she grew up on her parents' sheep and cattle farm outside Carrickfergus, it wasn't until recent years that Catherine admits taking a real interest in the farm.

She is the only girl among four siblings. Her eldest brother Andrew (32) is well known as the deputy mayor of Mid and East Antrim council. She also has a brother Robert (31) who works for the local council and youngest brother David (22) who works full time on the farm.

Catherine helps her brother on the farm

Her parents David and Jane also work full time. Her dad is a civil servant and her mum is a nurse.

Catherine reveals how she only started to fall in love with farming life herself in her 20s. "I always helped out on the farm as it was all hands on deck when I was growing up but my brothers did most of the work," she says.

"I trained to be a nurse in Scotland for nearly four years and when I moved back home to the farm my little brother was starting his agriculture degree at Queen's University and that's when he started to teach me how to farm.

"Now every morning before work I help him to check the sheep and cows and feed them and then again when I come home in the evenings.

"We are currently in the middle of lambing season and our first calf is also due this month."

Catherine first started to post pictures of life on the farm on Facebook after colleagues showed such an interest in the lifestyle.

She explains: "Most of my friends aren't farmers and I worked in the Royal emergency department for a while and everyone there got really excited when it was lambing season and they wanted to come to the farm to see the lambs.

"They were really happy and excited to visit and that is why I started doing videos and updates on life on the farm on Facebook.

"All my friends had Instagram but I didn't even know what it was.

"In March just after the first lockdown one of my friends suggested I should post my pictures and videos on Instagram to show how a country girl was coping with the pandemic and it just took off."

Catherine Wilson on the farm

Catherine, who loves her fashion, was thrilled to be approached by a national country clothing label asking her to wear some of their pieces in her pictures.

But while she was thrilled to receive some lovely free clothes, it is not what motivates her to continue.

"A new clothing company in Scotland sent me a jumper and T-shirt which was lovely but it's not really about that.

"I am a nurse and I care about people's mental health and I want to have a positive impact. There were days during the pandemic when I wasn't going anywhere but I still got up and put my make-up on and did my hair to make myself feel good.

"Equally I want to show that it is also okay not to wear make-up and on those days I kept posting pictures because I know a lot of girls don't have the confidence to do that and I want to show that it is okay to look natural," she adds.