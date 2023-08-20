Glenlough: Poteen, smugglers and Bonnie Prince Charlie… the swashbuckling history of remote Donegal valley

Book chronicles Glenlough and its famous residents including the exiled royal rebel and artist who took on US government

The book tells the story of Glenlough in Co Donegal

It’s the biggest of books on the smallest of subjects.

A massive tome focused on just one valley in Donegal — almost 700 pages and 900 images — has been published.

It is deceptively called The Road to Glenlough — there actually is no road to Glenlough.

It takes two hours on foot to reach the beautiful valley in the south-west corner of Co Donegal. Author Christy Gillespie said: “It is a hard two hours’ walk from the nearest road but when you reach the bay, it is well worth the effort.”

Steeped in history, it was once the poteen capital of the county and famous for tobacco smuggling.

Famous visitors include the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, the American artist Rockwell Kent and, according to tradition, it is where Bonnie Prince Charlie hid out after his failed rebellion in Great Britain in 1746.

Glenlough boasts an amazing history

Read more 50 autumn/winter 2023 reads

Former teacher and principal Christy, who spent 15 years researching and writing the book, said: “It is not just the famous who have a narrative worth relating. I also very much concentrate on those who lived and breathed (there), living a harsh subsistence as sheep farmers far from their nearest neighbours.

“They farmed and they fished when the weather permitted, especially for lobster which this part of the coast is renowned for.”

As far back as 1821, an official report warned: “Donegal Bay is deep and dangerous and has not been hitherto frequented by smugglers except at the point to the north-west (Glenlough) where smuggling of tobacco has been carried out to an unparalleled extent.

“From unquestionable authority, within these last nine months upwards of 14,000 bales of tobacco have been landed.”

Christy, who is married with four grown-up children, added: “Glenlough was also the poteen-making capital of Donegal and the book contains rare photographs of the poteen-making process because the locals became so familiar and trusting of the American Kent.

“The photographs would be the only authentic ones of the poteen-making process anywhere in Ireland — others are only mock-ups, for obvious reasons.”

Glenlough valley lies in south-west Donegal

Now living in Letterkenny with his wife Brona, Christy said: “It’s a mountainous valley at the heart of a Gaeltacht area, forming the border between the parishes of Glencolmcille and Ardara and was described in the book Mountain and Coastal Hillways: A Walking Guide as ‘Ireland’s finest coastal walk’.

“There are a number of sea stacks standing guard off the coast, including Tormore which is the largest off the coast of Ireland.”

The artist Kent became part of international history as a result of his battle to live in Glenlough.

“He was an ardent socialist who had his routine application to renew his passport refused in the States at the time of the McCarthy purge against communism,” Christy said.

“It was a fate of many thousands but Kent’s case was chosen to be taken before the Supreme Court in America because he had often publicly rejected ever being a communist and needed to travel for his livelihood.

“He won the case in 1958 and became the first individual ever to successfully fight his own country for the right to travel — a landmark case which is quoted on the legislature of all developed countries in the world where the ethnicity, religion or politics of a person cannot be used to deny the right to travel.”

The huge book has been praised, being hailed as a “remarkable work of forensic historical research and compiled with such scholarship, commitment and love” and is being nominated for the Irish Book of the Year.

But why is it so big?

Christy explained: “Well, the valley really has a fascinating history. One of the proof readers, Bee Duffy, who is from Northern Ireland, told me it was ‘the greatest Irish story never told’.”

But it doesn’t come cheap. Printed by W&G Baird from Antrim and bound by Trinity Bindery in Dublin, it is published by House on the Hill and costs €70 (£60).

It can be purchased through the glenlough.com and roadtoglenlough.com websites as well as the online shops of Siopa Gaeilge, Oideas Gael and Glenlcolmcille and the Bookmark bookshops and Kennys in Galway.