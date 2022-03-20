Glentoran star Rory Donnelly banned from roads for driving while disqualified

Football star Rory Donnelly has been fined for driving while disqualified after he went to the shop to top up the electricity and heating for his terminally ill mother.

The Glentoran ace (30) admitted the offence at Laganside Magistrates Court, saying he had popped out to replenish the utilities for his mum, who was battling cancer at the time.

Despite the heart-rending explanation, the Glens man was fined £550 and banned from driving for six months on Friday.

District Judge Amanda Brady told him: “Mr Donnelly, the courts take it very seriously when people drive while being disqualified — and you had only just been disqualified for three months.

“Despite being disqualified in August, you went out and drove in September, so I am now going to disqualify you for twice as long.

“If you get into a car again and drive while you are disqualified, you will be looking at a more serious disposal.”

Rory and his brother Jay, another Glentoran player, lost their mum to cancer in January, leading to public sympathy.

The court earlier heard how Rory Donnelly was stopped by cops on September 22 last year in his flash BMW 3 Series on the Weavershill Road in north Belfast.

A check of the police computer revealed the defendant had been disqualified from driving for three months on August 31.

The court was told further checks revealed there was no valid insurance.

Donnelly’s solicitor said his client’s mother was suffering from cancer at the time, had “run out of electricity and heating” on the day in question and he had “gone out to top these up” when he was stopped.

He told Judge Brady his client was a full-time footballer for Glentoran, saying, “I doubt he will be back before the court”, but adding that Donnelly had previous convictions for driving without a licence or L-plates.

The defendant was slapped with a £300 fine for driving while disqualified and a £250 fine for driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for six months and was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy.