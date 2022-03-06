‘Glory to Ukraine’: Message of support for Ukraine loud and clear at Belfast rally

Hundreds march through Belfast in solidarity with victims of Putin’s war

A cry of “glory to Ukraine” thundered across Belfast’s Custom House Square as hundreds of people gathered to rally against the Russian invasion.

Locals, clergy and eastern Europeans stood shoulder-to-shoulder in solidarity with Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland at the emotional event.

One speaker, Kateryna Kozlova, from the occupied city of Kherson, made an impassioned plea for Nato to enforce a no-fly zone and said Ukrainians would fight to the bitter end in their battle against Russian forces.

“We believe in Ukraine, we believe in our nation. We are citizens of Ukraine and we will be like that for ever,” she told the crowd.

“I don’t understand why Nato doesn’t close the sky, at least above the nuclear plant [at Zaporizhzhia]. We are all in danger. Please hear us.

“As a Ukrainian citizen, I am very grateful to all the European states and all the countries of the world for helping us out. That means a lot — I don’t even have words to express how grateful I am. Slava Ukraini [glory to Ukraine].”

Another speaker, Kateryna Zaichyk, from Lurgan, said people who ignored the war were “complicit in genocide”.

“There is systematic killing of our citizens, our children and young soldiers,” she added.

“This war is based on a bed of lies. Putin is lying to his people. How can we just watch as he just lets people die? For what? For nothing.

“He doesn’t care about his citizens either, please understand that. You have no need to be afraid of us, but of [the] tyrant who will destroy you, your children and your families.

“Russian soldiers, please leave our country. Get out now. Please go back to your families and your mothers.

“I understand it is scary, but 145 million of you are too much for all the police officers. Please do it for yourselves, your children, your families and your nation.”

Antonina Aleksieiva (32), who lives in Bangor but is originally from southern Ukraine, told Sunday Life she called her parents at home every two hours.

“I would like to support my country and I would like to give the message that we want to stop the war,” she said.

Children at Saturday's rally in Belfast against the war in Ukraine.

Parents brought young children to the march.

A girl with Ukrainian flags painted on her face at yesterday's rally

Marchers on Royal Avenue

The rally heard calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine

Ukrainians at the march called on the West to do more

A protester made her feelings clear on a placard

The rally made its way to Belfast City Hall

A protesters with a 'no to war' sign

City Hall lit up in Ukraine's colours

“My friends and all my family are in danger at the moment. I am checking on my parents every two hours. I just want to make sure they are safe.”

Ms Aleksieiva said her parents were in their 60s and lived near the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which they have no intention of leaving.

“I offered them to come to the UK for a couple of months, but they don’t want to leave their house,” she added.

“They said, ‘We are going to protect our house and protect our life’. They are not going to leave the country.

The rally made its way to Belfast City Hall

“At the moment, it is very, very tense situation in Ukraine, so I am here to show [where] my heart is — with my family and with my friends.”

When asked she would say to Putin, Ms Aleksieiva replied: “I want to show him Ukraine is going to fight.

“It is our land and we support each other. The Ukrainian people will never let him get our land.”

Ms Aleksieiva explained how the war had caused her to look for new work because she deals with Russian businesses in her current job.

“I work for [a business services firm] and I am working with the Russian markets as I am a Ukrainian and Russian speaker, but I am looking now for another job,” she said.

Edita Hamilton, originally from Kaunas in Lithuania but now living in Portadown, made her way to Belfast to support the rally because she believes the Baltic states may be the next target of Russian expansion.

“Maybe we could be next. Everybody is afraid now and we need to be together,” she told Sunday Life.

“I remember when Lithuanian became independent [from the Soviet Union] in 1991. There were Russian tanks everywhere and some people died too, but it was not war.

“We need peace. People, children, young men are dying — dying that [Putin] needs to stop as soon as possible.”

A protesters with a 'no to war' sign

The rally also heard from two clergymen, first Colin Duncan, who is the minister at the Shankill and Woodvale Methodist Churches, followed by Father Martin Magill, who is the parish priest of St John’s Church on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

Mr Duncan told the crowd: “We stand together in unity with the people of Ukraine.

“I would just like to commend all of you who are gathered here, Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians, for taking this stand for the people of Ukraine — a stand for peace, a stand against the war and a stand for love.”

He finished by inviting the crowd to pray with him for the people of Ukraine.

Fr Magill told said: “How on earth have we found ourselves in this situation?

“Bearing in mind this world of ours has gone through two world wars, how has this been allowed to happen?

“As we stand here in this city which has known death on these very streets, how do we support those who are going through this horrific situation?”

Fr Magill then recited Psalm 21 before finishing with a short prayer written for the people of Ukraine by Pope Francis.