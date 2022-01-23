Glued-lips killer Adrian Hayes on verge of freedom… psycho was jailed for murder of Julie Tennant in Ballymena

GLUED-LIPS killer Adrian Hayes is the latest woman-murdering thug to be on the verge of release from Maghaberry Prison.

The psycho — jailed for life in 2002 for the random murder of Julie Tennant in Ballymena — has been earmarked for a place on a pre-release scheme.

This is despite him being thrown off several similar programmes for repeated rule-breaking including being caught with pornography and having phone numbers belonging to unknown women.

Because he is so dangerous Hayes is not allowed to form friendships with any females without telling them about his sinister past.

A prison source said: “Hayes is down for a move to Burren House (Northern Ireland’s only open prison) soon, which has left a lot of staff scratching their heads as to why.

“He was kicked out of there last year after concerns were raised about his behaviour. In fact, he has been thrown off at least two other early release schemes.

“Lifers have to get out eventually, everyone understands that, but how many chances do you give someone like Hayes who continually flaunts the rules around early release?”

The insider added: “What he doesn’t seem to grasp is that the rules are in place not only to protect him, but also to protect the public, particularly women, from him.”

The murder of Julie Tennant, which Hayes was convicted of, was one of the most horrific ever seen in Northern Ireland.

Powerfully-built Hayes lured the recovering addict into his Ballymena flat where he launched a sickening attack on her, punching his victim repeatedly in the face which shattered bones.

As Julie lay moaning in agony, Hayes turned up his TV and stereo to drown out her cries, which he told police had started “to do my head in”. He then used superglue to seal her lips causing her to suffocate. After this Hayes hid the 22-year-old’s body in a shed before dumping it in a shallow grave and fleeing to his uncle’s house in England where he was arrested several days later.

In 2019 Hayes, who is a born-again Christian, was thrown off a pre-release scheme for harassing women at evangelical prayer meetings by giving them Bible cards containing his mobile phone number.

Three years earlier his engagement to prison religious visitor Adele Best was called off when she failed in a high court action to stop this newspaper reporting on their relationship which she had spoken about online.