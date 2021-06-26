Goalie Lee Windrum’s sex trial delayed by court blunder

Change in judge after victim papers bungle

The trial of ex-Crusaders and Hearts goalkeeper Lee Windrum on sexual assault charges has been delayed after a blunder over court papers.

The former Northern Ireland youth international, who also had spells at Carrick Rangers, Glenavon and Lisburn Distillery during his football career, is accused of attacking two women last year.

He was due to contest the matter at Laganside Courthouse on Wednesday but the case had to be adjourned after the judge was accidentally given victim impact statements instead of witness statements.

District Judge Peter Magill stressed the importance of complete fairness in any proceedings and agreed to an adjournment application made on behalf of Windrum.

Judge Magill said: “Attached to my papers were victim impact statements in respect of each of the alleged injured parties and they shouldn’t have been there.

“I realised what they were having started to read them but by then it was too late, there should be no possible notion of contamination.

“It’s extremely unfortunate, these papers should not have been attached to a tribunal for a finding of fact, I want this re-listed in front of any judge but me as quickly as possible.”

The case was adjourned until next month to be heard by an alternative magistrate.

Lee Windrum in action

Court documents say 35-year-old Windrum allegedly attacked one woman between January 1 and February 29, 2020, and then again on July 7 the same year. He is also alleged to have attacked another victim twice on July 3, 2020.

The former goalie, who once appeared on the ITV dating show Take Me Out, signed for Scottish Premiership side Hearts as a 16 year old. He made just one substitute appearance under then manager Craig Levein before being released by the club.

Windrum went on to play for a string of lower league Scottish sides and Irish League teams, including Crusaders, Lisburn Distillery, Carrick Rangers, Glenavon, Harland & Wolff Welders and Knockbreda FC. He is also a qualified dentist and was employed at a number of dental practices in Co Antrim and Co Down before the sexual assault allegations came to light.

Windrum was suspended by the General Dental Council (GDC) on August 17 after referring himself over the charges via email on July 29.

A disciplinary report published on the GDC’s website said he was being suspended for an interim period of 18 months due to the seriousness of the charges.

It added: “The committee has concluded that an order is in the public interest in order to maintain trust and confidence in the profession and to declare and uphold proper standards of conduct and behaviour. It considers that a well-informed member of the public would be concerned if no order was made in the particular circumstances of this case.”

Windrum denies the allegations against him.