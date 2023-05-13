Gobbins to gobble up more public money if expansion plans approved

Some £9m spent on popular attraction over last decade

More public money will be poured into the Gobbins coastal path if expansion plans are given the go-ahead.

A Stormont department is considering a funding bid for the attraction.

The decision can be made even though the Executive is not sitting.

If the plans are approved, visitors will be able to complete a loop walk of the area, instead of going back the way they came, as is currently the case.

Access to the path will also be improved.

The number of people visiting the Gobbins has surged since the end of lockdown.

An estimated 80 per cent are from outside Northern Ireland, with 10 per cent of those coming from the US.

The Gobbins comes under the Belfast City Region Deal so does not need Executive input. The Department for the Economy and Tourism NI are examining the plans, but they will have to be signed off by the Department of Finance.

The 1.2-mile cliffside walk is one of the most ambitious engineering projects in the history of Northern Ireland.

When it was built in Islandmagee at the turn of the 20th Century, it was said to have “no parallel in Europe”.

While thousands of people visited in the years after it was opened, it fell into disrepair and was closed before the outbreak of the Second World War.

The renovation of the path cost more than £7m, with around half of that coming from the EU Interreg development initiative. The old Larne council and Ulster Garden Villages also chipped in.

After reopening in 2015, the attraction was damaged by severe weather, including a serious storm in 2017, and needed £400,000 for essential maintenance work.

Mid and East Antrim Council later invested a further £1.6m.

A spokesman for the council said: “Visitor numbers in 2022/23 were close to pre-Covid numbers.

“Some 80 per cent of visitors are from outside Northern Ireland, with 10 percent of those coming from North America, 25 per cent from the Republic and 29 per cent from Great Britain.

“This range of visitors from various countries is extremely positive for the local and indeed the entire Northern Ireland economy.”

The majority of tickets (60 per cent) are bought by adults, with just under a fifth being for family visits.

The council said the proposals included “an ingress structure that will enable a loop walk of the coastal path and the cliff path”.

It added: “At this stage, all designs are conceptual.

“There is no lift facility in the concept design, however, there will be improved access so that anyone not able to complete the full walk can experience the Gobbins.”