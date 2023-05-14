Gogglebox star Mary Killen’s anger at vandals wrecking Larne home

TV favourite also recalled growing up in the town during the Troubles in her new book

Gogglebox favourite Mary Killen has reminisced about her childhood growing up in "friendly" Larne before leaving for London when she turned 18.

Author Mary, who stars alongside her husband Giles Wood in the Channel 4 series, spoke about how fond she was of the people she remembers growing up with.

But she said the onset of the Troubles spoiled her idyllic upbringing and was a catalyst for a once-proud town deteriorating in the decades since.

She said: "The people of Larne are, or at least were, the nicest I have ever met. I remember their honest, merry, friendly, kind and decent faces so well.

"Then there were the Troubles starting in 1968. When growing up I remember someone saying on television, ‘We have a lovely wee country here without wars.’

"Larne was not so bad because the percentages of Catholics and Protestants were not concentrated together. But it was still so sad that a place that had been so friendly became a place where masked men would stop you at night in pop-up roadblocks – in a sort of self-appointed vigilantism.

"When he first came to visit in the 1980s, Giles was very shocked that you couldn’t just drive into the town centre and nip into a shop without leaving another passenger in the car (in case you had left a bomb in it).

"Suddenly overnight people in Larne turned against each other, and cruelty and fear began to predominate. I went back often and sometimes for many weeks at a time, England became my home. Not least because of the terrifying Troubles.

"I once met Jeremy Paxman at a party and, when I mentioned I had just flown over from Larne, he expostulated, ‘Larne! That’s the worst place I’ve ever been to. Larne?!! What on earth were you doing there?’

"Once graced by three Victorian hotels and popular as the gateway to the Antrim Coast Road, the town, which started off so gracious and well proportioned, had over the years become physically ugly. The things that made it special, which any traveller might find characterful, have gone."

Giles Wood and Mary Killen

In her new book Country Life, co-written with her husband, Mary told of her upset that her family home in the harbour town - a detached town centre period property which her father Tim used as a GP - was attacked so badly by vandals it had to be razed to the ground.

She explained: "In Larne, I grew up in an Edwardian house bought by my grandfather in 1914. It was a one-off house, built without the help of an architect, but by a builder who obviously had grand designs on his mind. It had eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, assorted outhouses and sat in the middle of a one-acre garden.

"Our home, called Aranmore, included a surgery where, in the days before health centres, my GP father and his partner, Billy Jamieson, saw patients twice a day.

"My family and I were the co-inheritors of Aranmore when our mother [Betty] died in 2009 but, although the house was far, far nicer than any of our own grown-up houses, we all now had lives in other places.

"We agonised for years over what to do. Should one of us buy the others out and have the opportunity to experience comparatively gracious living near the sea and hills?

"But this would come at the expense of not seeing any of our friends or family. We no longer knew anyone in Larne and our children had lives in England."

Mary's childhood home in Larne before it was attacked

Mary said she and the remaining family members made the decision to sell the home to the church next door- only for it to then be targeted by heartless vandals.

She added: "Vandals broke in and tried to set fire to it on more than one occasion.

"They broke a stained-glass window on the landing – just out of malice, not because they needed to come through that window –and even though the likely culprits’ names were widely circulated, the police, in that provincial way, did not arrest them.

"The church said they had no option but to bulldoze the lovely property. It was a dismal ending for a house that had been of such service to both medical and social life – the centre of so many parties given by my parents."

Mary admitted that "it felt like cutting off a limb to let this family house go" but conceded that she could not see herself returning to her Northern Irish roots.

Mary's new book Country Life, which is co-written with her husband Giles

*Country Life by Giles Wood and Mary Killen is on sale now