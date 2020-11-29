Golf course sex predator sent to jail

A pervert who sexually assaulted three young girls after plying them with drink and drugs on a golf course has been handed a 30-month jail sentence.

One of the victims of depraved Christopher 'Cheesy' Tully was just 12 years old, Craigavon Crown Court was told on Friday.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC revealed the youngest girl is so frightened that she cannot sleep properly and fears that Tully "will come to our house and kill and rape me."

"Mr Tully, that's the effect of your disgusting behaviour," the judge told the 43-year-old pervert from Belfast.

"You befriended them, you groomed them in effect by supplying them with drink and cigarettes in order to gain their trust and then you abused it," said the judge, ordering Tully to spend half his sentence in jail and the rest under supervised licence conditions.

Tully had befriended the girls while he rolled a cannabis joint on Lambeg golf course, Lisburn.

At an earlier hearing Tully, of no fixed abode, entered guilty pleas to four charges of sexual assault against three girls on May 4 last year.

Prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill told how one of the victims recounted how Tully had given her "green stuff which he called 'keef'" as well as a vodka-based drink and some wine, calling her "gorgeous, smiley and blonde." He later smacked her on the bottom and exposed himself as he urinated.

The lawyer said: "He suggested that she should marry him and that go and live in Neverland and you will of course recall the allegations against Michael Jackson."

Tully was previously given a three-year jail sentence in 2002 in Dublin for having unlawful sexual intercourse with a mentally disabled teenager. The court heard that the victim's father sold the girl for sex "for the price of a pint."

Judge Lynch imposed a 10-year sexual offences prevention order which bars Tully from entering any "romantic or intimate relationship" without first revealing he is a convicted sex offender and from having unsupervised contact with children.