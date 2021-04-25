Groom with a view: Happy couple make history by becoming the first to be legally married in Mournes

A Northern Irish couple have made history by becoming the first to legally tie the knot in the middle of the Mournes.

Lisa and Allen Storey, from Ballymena, exchanged their vows in the shadow of Slieve Doan, overlooking Lough Shannagh, after the Covid pandemic forced them to shelve plans for a wedding in Belfast city centre.

"Our wedding was planned for October 2020, which was then rescheduled to March this year," Lisa said.

"We assumed things would be okay, but as it got closer to the date, we realised some of our venues would not be able to host the type of day we had planned."

After meeting as teenagers through mutual friends, Lisa and Allen got together aged 21. Following 10 happy years, they decided to tie the knot.

The date of their wedding, March 25, coincided with their 10-year anniversary, so cancelling or postponing once more was not an option.

"We started to discuss our options and realised an elopement-style wedding was the best for us," said Lisa.

"We have always loved visiting the Mournes and have some special memories from the area.

Lisa and Allen Storey

"We thought the mountain scenery in this part of the world would be an amazing backdrop for our ceremony.

"We contacted our photographers, Three Bears Photography, who seemed excited and up for the adventure. Then we looked into celebrants who would be willing to perform the ceremony outdoors. We came across Steve Ames, who was also keen. He advised on what we had to do to make it possible."

After the couple gave notice to the registry office about their plans, their wedding started to take shape.

"We decided to go down to the Mournes to do some scouting. Allen has always loved the area around Lough Shannagh and Slieve Doan, so we decided to start there," Lisa said.

"During the hike, we found a large outcrop of rock which we thought would make a perfect platform for a wedding ceremony, and so we found our venue."

The outcrop is about 50 metres from the Mourne Wall and a 45-minute hike from the main car park.

The night before their nuptials, and on the night itself, the couple stayed at Thistle Thatch Cottage, off Fofanny Road and close to the car park, so they did not have far to travel.

Some of their guests making their way to the ceremony

On the morning of Thursday, March 25, Lisa, Allen and 12 of their closest friends and family members set out to reach their destination.

"The dress code was weather-proof gear and hiking boots, not your typical wedding attire," Lisa joked.

"Allen's mum and sister made some Covid-friendly packed lunches and mountain snacks which were given out before the hike."

The weather on the morning of the wedding looked promising but, in typical Mournes tradition, it turned to rain and strong wind halfway through the hike.

"Luckily, most of us were wearing big coats. We persevered and were rewarded. As soon as we reached the outcrop, the skies began to clear and a double rainbow appeared. It was the most amazing feeling," Lisa said.

"After a short but lovely ceremony and a catch-up with guests, we went off with our photographers, who captured us and the landscape beautifully. It was an amazing day. I would definitely recommend this type of wedding to anyone wanting to do something a bit different. It cut out some costs associated with a traditional wedding that we have always felt were unnecessary.

"The restrictions also forced us to make it more DIY, with me doing my own make-up and friends helping with my hair, but it all really added to the personal feel of the day. Because of this, we made the most special memories that will last a lifetime."

Ana and Darren, from Three Bears Photography, said they had noticed an increase in outdoor weddings since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"We have certainly seen a shift to alternative style weddings in unusual locations or elopements due to the restrictions in numbers," added Darren.

Lisa and Allen Storey's wedding. Photography by The Three Bears

"We feel, however, that these have been great fun to capture and are a lot more personal and intimate than your usual traditional wedding."

The photographers, who have worked in the industry for 10 years, said that the Storeys' Mourne Mountains wedding was their favourite so far.

They explained: "The scenery is world-class, despite the tricky climb through bog and tough terrain, which can be difficult even in good weather. We got there in the end and the photographs speak for themselves. It was a truly special day."