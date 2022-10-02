Guitar hero Gary Moore given £250k for show attended by Vladimir Putin

Late east Belfast man and bandmates raked in the roubles for party attended by dictator

Guitar hero Gary Moore performed in Russia at a party attended by dictator Vladimir Putin — pocketing a quarter of a million pounds for himself and his pals.

The claim has been made in an official biography about the Belfast-born rocker.

Author Harry Shapiro said that in 2009, Gary and his crew raked in the fee for starring at a festive party.

He said: “To the outside world, it seems odd that major rock stars, playing to vast crowds in huge arenas, surrounded by an entourage of flunkies ready to fulfil their every whim, would be bothered to play for private parties.

“But a gig’s a gig and some artists command fees running into the millions for one evening just to stroke the vanity of some obscenely rich businessman or politician who wants to impress his kids and business associates.

“Gary wasn’t quite in that top drawer, but he was now a familiar face on the Russian concert scene. He was paid a reputed £250,000 plus accommodation for the whole band and crew at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Moscow to perform at a pre-New Year’s Eve party, attended by then Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, Russian President Dmitri Medvedev and 40 of their friends.”

Music legend Gary, who had stints playing in Thin Lizzy, was 58 when he died in 2011 on holiday in Spain. His guitar technician Graham Lilley was at the Putin party and said he remembered “huge tables, full silver service, stage at one end with a video wall that moved across the stage”.

He added: “There was an orchestra and opera singers, mariachi band, a Russian pop duo and Gary, who did just four or five songs.”

And Gary’s tour manager Dick Meredith told the author that the Russian politicos were all up dancing when he played The Blues Is Alright — but he had feared the worst when they demanded special requests.

He explained: “The people who were close to ‘the people’ wanted to see the set list and they said, ‘The people would like to hear Still Got The Blues first.

“I dreaded telling Gary that.

“He just looked at me and I was waiting for a, ‘F*** off,’ but instead he said, ‘He’s paying me so much money, I’ll play it backwards if he wants.’

Gary Moore: The Official Biography by Harry Shapiro is on sale now