Haigh hails PSNI for reaching out to women

But former special constable slams Met over Sarah Everard case

Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh has singled out the PSNI for praise while slamming the Metropolitan Police’s response to the murder of Sarah Everard.

The Labour politician and former Met special constable said she was “impressed” by the PSNI’s strategy for handling violence against women and girls and by its honesty about what it still had to change.

Sarah Everard

This was in contrast to the Met’s response to the murder of Ms Everard (33) at the hands of constable Wayne Couzens, who was jailed for life last week.

“There will barely have been a woman in this country that didn’t go to bed last night thinking about the terrible case of Sarah Everard and the failings of our system to keep women and girls safe,” tweeted the Sheffield Heely MP.

“As a former Met Special Constable, I have been almost as upset by the Met’s response.

“The constant refusal to describe the officer in question as a serving officer when he used his position of power to kidnap and murder Sarah is sickening.

Louise Haigh

“This kind of response — a lone bad apple that the institution instantly distances itself from and refuses to accept responsibility for — is typical. It’s the kind of wilful blindness that leads to every type of scandal from abuse in care to CSE (child sexual exploitation) to MPs expenses and phone hacking.

“The training is also incredibly legalistic, important, but I would say not only does it fail to teach softer skills about dealing with and supporting people, it would also fail to spot people who are eminently unfit to be officers.”

Ms Haigh said in contrast to the Met, the PSNI was an exception, with training being designed in conjunction with Women’s Aid.

She added: “One of the many problems is we have 43 police forces — that’s at least 43 ways of working, constant reinventing of the wheel and very poor at sharing best practice across forces.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said there were “serious questions” for the Met regarding the case, adding that the force “will be held to account”.