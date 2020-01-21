Hairdressers ordered to pay out £7k to ex-staff

A mother-and-son hairdressing team have been ordered by a tribunal to pay three of their former employees more than £7,000 in unpaid wages.

Andrew and Oonagh Maginn ran the O-Zone Haridressers on Killough Road in Downpatrick before the business suddenly closed its doors in March 2019.

Employees Michelle Lavery, Finola McDowell and Charlene Holland were all dismissed without notice on March 15, 2019, a tribunal was told.

When the trio asked Ms Maginn about notice pay and redundancy pay, they were told to "get it from the Government" with the business closing its doors the following day, according to the decision published online by the Tribunal Service.

The three women brought claims against their former employers less than a week later, with hearings taking place in August and September last year.

Earlier this month the employment tribunal decision, which ordered the Maginns to pay their former employees a total of £7,391 between them in unpaid redundancy and notice pay, was published.

The tribunal heard evidence from all three claimants including written and oral evidence. No response was offered on behalf of Andrew or Oonagh Maginn.

Since the closure of the business, none of the claimants had been paid the redundancy or notice pay owed to them, according to tribunal documents.

The tribunal also found the trio had been unfairly dismissed and the Maginns were ordered to pay them a total of £1,350 in compensation.

Andrew Maginn has recently opened a new hairdressing business just over a mile away from the former site of O-Zone.

Mr Maginn proudly promotes newly-refurbished Ace Barbers, on Irish Street in Downpatrick, via Facebook - with the business throwing a launch party in August last year and running a competition and giveaways including the chance to win a 32in flat-screen TV set.

When contacted by Sunday Life about leaving his former employees out of pocket, Mr Maginn declined to comment.