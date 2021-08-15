Hand back your Covid money, hundreds of health staff told

Hundreds of health workers have been ordered to repay money given to them by the Executive for their dedicated service during the Covid crisis.

Medics were already furious after some received as little as £90 of the £500 that had been promised.

Now, more than 400 have been sent letters asking them to repay money because of what the Department of Health described as an “overpayment error”.

Care worker Debbie White, who has been ordered to hand back £117 of the £339 she received, accused the Executive of adding insult to injury.

She added: “The way this letter has made me feel, it would have been better if I hadn’t got anything.

“I put myself and my family at risk by going into people’s houses and working with different girls.

“I’m livid about this letter. It said that they would be taking £117 out of my pay next month, which I just can’t afford to lose.”

PROMISE: Health Minister Robin Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann announced in January that all health workers would receive a special recognition payment of £500.

It later emerged, however, that the sum would be taxed and awarded pro rata, meaning part-time workers would get a reduced amount.

“I thought it was great we were getting £500, then I had to accept it would be much less for me as a part-time worker, said Debbie, from Magheralin, Co Down.

“To get this letter saying I am getting even less and have to pay it back, it’s just a real kick in the teeth.

“Unemployed people got an extra £80 a month because of the pandemic and are still getting it. What they received in two months for sitting at home, I got for working a whole year and putting myself at risk.”

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said staff were right to be angry.

“Workers were encouraged when the Government announced it would be recognising them with this payment. Since then, it has been a litany of let-downs,” she added.

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said health workers had been repeatedly let down

“I have written directly to the Health Minister about this. The Department of Health needs to get on top of it and stop demoralising the staff that we rely on so heavily, especially as we prepare to enter the winter period, when they are again going to be needed to step up.”

The Department of Health said it had made payments of up to £735 to make up for the loss incurred by part-time workers.

A spokesperson added that the payments were processed by the Payroll Shared Service of the Regional Business Services Organisation, which processed more than 80,000 awards to health and social care staff at the end of July.

They added: “[It is regrettable that] at a late stage it was identified that a number of individuals had an incorrect value calculated, [but] steps were immediately taken to rectify these.

The letter sent to health workers

“It is regrettable that some staff did not receive the correct amount of their award.

“This was simply down to the payroll system picking up some salary enhancements as normal pay.

“While the error was identified and immediate corrective action taken, unfortunately, this came too late for some, and the system for their pay had already reached close-down.

“While the vast majority of payments were made correctly, unfortunately, a small number (impacting less than 2% of HSC staff), were unable to be corrected in time for the closure of the payroll systems.

“Where this is the case, each individual has been contacted to correct their payment.”