Harassment accused ‘had bondage fantasies about victim’

A MAN who allegedly fantasised he was in a kinky sex relationship with his former probation officer was remanded into custody on Saturday.

Co Down man Daniel Mussen (42) told his social worker about a “detailed fantasy where they’re in a master slave fantasy and discussed it in explicit terms,” Lisburn Magistrates’ Court was told.

Mussen, from Hilltown, appeared in court by videolink from police custody where he was charged with a single count of harassing a woman on dates between February 13-23 this year.

Objecting to Mussen being freed, a police officer outlined to the court how the woman had been Mussen’s probation officer until 2014.

The officer said the woman had at that time received almost 60 unwanted phone calls from him over a six month period.

“Six months ago she received another phone call where he said he wanted to discuss sex with her, so she blocked the number,” said the officer.

The cop said that during 10 days this month, Mussen made another 11 calls and left several messages to tell her “I want to have sex with you.”

A prosecuting lawyer said there were objections to bail given the “escalating behaviour”, so there was a fear that Mussen posed a serious risk of re-offending.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Fields suggested Mussen could be barred from having a mobile phone to allay police concerns but District Judge Amanda Brady said she believed the bail application was premature at this stage.

Remanding Mussen into custody, she adjourned the case March 16.