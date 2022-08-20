Harassment creep accused of attacking new partner

A creep who repeatedly harassed his ex-girlfriend was back in court last week accused of assaulting his latest partner.

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Ryan Dickson denied one count of causing actual bodily harm (ABH) on June 29 this year while the Public Prosecution Service withdrew a “domestic offence” charge allegedly committed on the same day and a further ABH charge from two weeks earlier.

Adjourning the case to September 8, District Judge Mark Hamill said he would fix a date for a contest at that stage.

It’s not the first time that 32-year-old Dickson, from the Killaughey Road in Donaghadee, has been in front of Judge Hamill.

Just over four years ago he was handed jail sentences totalling 10 months for harassment, breaching a non-molestation order and improper use of a communication network but they were suspended for three years with the judge telling Dickson he was “appalled” at how the defendant had treated his ex.

As well as the suspended jail sentences, handed down after he had paid a £1,000 compensation order, Dickson was also banned from driving for a year because he used his car to follow his ex around.

He made an 11th hour confession to charges of harassment and the improper use of a communication network “for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety” on dates between February 1 and August 12 last year.

He had already been convicted, in his absence, of breaching a non-molestation order between April 4-7 2017.

While two other charges accusing Dickson of further breaching the non-molestation order and disclosing private sexual photographs of his ex “with the intention of causing her distress” were not proceeded with, prosecuting lawyer Natalie Pinkerton told the court the case was “in essence a revenge porn case.”

The court heard that during their relationship which ended shortly after, the victim had sent Dickson two intimate pictures of herself, which later appeared on a Facebook page which had 60,000 followers, causing the victim “great distress and embarrassment.”

This article was updated on 13 September 2022