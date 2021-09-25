Hargey in vow to defy Tories’ £20 benefit cut

A Stormont minister is pledging to act if the UK Government axes the £20 weekly uplift for Universal Credit recipients.

Sinn Fein’s Deidre Hargey is insisting Boris Johnson and the Cabinet maintain the payment amid a growing cost of living crisis.

But if they fail, the communities minister says she will cushion the impact through welfare mitigations for local households.

A formal announcement on how the stopgap will work is expected in the next few weeks.

Northern Ireland has a total of 118,510 households receiving universal credit, according to the most recent figures, and the £86 monthly increase is due to vanish on October 5.

It was introduced as it became clear many homes on welfare were struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and was then extended for a further six months.

The NI Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) said it had been used to help afford essential services such as phones and broadband, “keeping families connected”, as well as groceries and other household goods which have seen price rises.

NIFHA Deputy Chief Executive Patrick Thompson said: “It has not been a luxury payment but a vital payment through an extremely difficult time. Its removal will mean stark choices on which bills to pay.”

Minister Hargey and her counterparts in the devolved administrations in Edinburgh and Cardiff have written a joint letter to the Department of Work and Pensions in London.

And the former Belfast lord mayor also wrote directly to Therese Coffey, the minister for work and pensions, arguing the uplift “has been a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people in our society and removal at this time will cause great distress and financial hardship”.

But now in a number of Assembly written answers she is promising to include the extra payment in a review of welfare mitigation measures.

She was responding to Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong who warned the £20 a week reduction in their incomes will hit vulnerable people and children “who are still being impacted by the long-term effects of Covid, such as the increased cost of living.”

A statement on behalf of Mrs Hargey said she has been clear “that the British Government needs to retain the uplift, this support is vital. This proposed cut by the British Government is another blow to people here.”

The Department of Communities, which oversees welfare payments, already delivers a number of schemes designed to support people hit by the cuts introduced from London as a result of changes to the social security system.

“Minister Hargey is committed to taking forward a comprehensive review of the welfare mitigation measures. An announcement on the format of the review will be made in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson added.

“At this time, the minister for communities is calling on the British Government to do the right thing and retain the £20 UC uplift.”