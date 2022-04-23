Hatchet gang left man with suspected fractured nose, jaw and eye sockets

A court was told the victim was chased down a street by up to seven men

A man accused of involvement in a hatchet attack that left the victim with suspected nose, jaw and eye socket fractures has appeared in court.

John Hanrahan was chased and attacked by up to seven armed men on April 16, Lisburn Magistrates Court was told.

Paul Bingham (31), from Oak Grove in Banbridge, is charged with causing actual bodily harm to Mr Hanrahan.

A detective constable told the hearing police received calls saying a man was being chased and hit over the head with a metal bar in the town’s Limewood estate.

Mr Hanrahan later contacted the police for help out of fear he was “bleeding to death”.

Paramedics took him to hospital for treatment, but he left without being seen, fearing his family could be attacked.

He told police there had been an incident at his house on Good Friday but that he had “sorted things out”.

The next day, he was invited to a house “for a few drinks”, but once there he was hit in the face with crowbar, on the head with a hatchet and allegedly punched a number of times by Bingham, the court was told.

The police objected to bail on the grounds that other suspects had yet to be arrested. There were also fears of witness intimidation.

Defence solicitor Kevin McCamley said his client denied the offences and could be released with conditions.

But District Judge Rosie Watters disagreed, remanded the defendant in custody and adjourned the case to April 28.