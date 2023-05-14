Haunted halls or tall story, professor still spooked by Queen’s University ‘ghost’

Former student not the first to recall sinister experiences at old accommodation block

A witness to the hauntings at Queen’s University’s Alanbrooke Hall has told how he was left terrified after retelling the events of more than 30 years ago.

Professor Gary Foster and another former student identified only as ‘Ken’ spoke about the unexplained happenings at the now demolished student accommodation to Danny Robins’ BBC Podcast Uncanny.

In a recent follow-up episode, he said although he was not frightened at the time, the memories now terrified him.

Some former residents of room 611 claim to have experienced a presence of “pure evil”, as well as seeing a black figure, objects flying and hearing the door being battered.

Prof Foster once nearly fell out a window he felt he was being pulled towards.

Alanbrooke Hall

On another occasion, he heard hammering at his door after he caught paramilitaries stealing a beer keg from the student bar, but when he opened it, no one was there.

“All the stories I told in the podcast, I just turned them into pub stories and after-dinner stories, and none of them gave me any fear whatsoever,” said the former student warden.

“It was after two incidents (that I became frightened).

“One, where I nearly fell out the window, at the time I thought was just a close call. That now gives me absolute shivers thinking about it.

“The second one — at the time I was more relieved, but now I know more — was when I had banging on my flat door. It was like a hundred feet and fists. I thought it was the chaps coming back because I’d seen their faces.

“When I opened the door and there was no one there and no one in the hall, I was relieved it wasn’t terrorists. Ghosts never came into it. But now that I’ve met Danny and Ken, I can’t get that idea out of my head.”

Danny Robins

Ken brought the events to national attention by contacting Danny after listening to a podcast about an apparent poltergeist in Battersea, London.

“I thought, ‘This story is going to disappear’, so I wrote to Danny, not expecting to hear anything back, and then it took off,” he said.

“I’m surprised by the interest in the story because I thought it was just quite trivial, so I’m just overwhelmed. It’s incredible.”

Speaking on an earlier edition of the podcast, geneticist Ken said he had felt an evil presence in the room, adding: “I saw a large, black silhouette (with) the impression of a man.

“The first thing that struck me, because I was analysing this, was that I’d never seen anything so black. It was the blackest black I’d ever seen.

“At the same moment, two things happened: one, was that I could hear in my ears what I could only describe as very, very loud white noise, and also there was a strong sense of distilled evil coming from this figure.”

Professor Foster said the strange goings-on had never been explained.

He added: “I spent two years in Ogilvey Hall, which is identical, and I stayed for a year in Hamilton Hall on my own. (There was) absolutely nothing.

“It was only when I moved into Alanbrooke Hall that all these things started to happen.”