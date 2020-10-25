Health trusts rake in £30m in parking fees

Staff forked out quarter of total

Northern Ireland's healthcare trusts have collected over £30m in car parking fees in the last six years.

Since 2014-15 the amount raised from hospital car parking has soared by 93% from £3.7m to £7m.

The Belfast Trust consistently earned the most from car parking out of the five health and social care trusts, all of which responded to Freedom of Information requests by Sunday Life.

The data revealed over a quarter of the total raised came from the pockets of healthcare staff.

This £7.5m figure covers the period up to the end of March at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

At that point, Health Minister Robin Swann took the decision to reimburse staff for their car parking over a three-month period until the end of June. However, parking charges have now resumed for many healthcare staff, despite recent spikes in cases.

In particular, the Belfast and South Eastern Trusts (containing the Ulster Hospital) raised the most from staff, £5.1m and £2.2m respectively.

The policy of reinstating parking fees for staff has angered Northern Ireland's largest union for health and social care workers.

Anne Speed, head of bargaining and representation for Unison, said: "'We are extremely disappointed that health workers who continue to put themselves in harm's way as cases of Covid-19 rise are being required to pay for their parking.

"During the first wave of the pandemic, car parking charges for staff were suspended as a small recognition of the sacrifices the workforce was making for all of us.

"However, they have since been reinstated despite Unison and other trade unions highlighting to the minister that they remain suspended for staff in England."

Ms Speed, from the 25,000- strong union, is now calling for parking charges to be stopped. "Health workers need support now more than ever as they face a second wave of Covid-19, combined with the other pressures winter brings onto the health service," she said.

While £21m came from patients and visitors to hospitals, not everyone has to pay for car parking.

Across all trusts, people receiving renal dialysis, radiotherapy or chemotherapy treatments are entitled to free parking, along with their relative for transport purposes.

Exemptions are also in place for the next of kin and some relatives of those in critical care or high dependency units.

In the top-earning Belfast Trust, where £11.9m was pocketed, the family and partners of those receiving end of life care, or maternity patients in labour, do not have to pay charges.

The next highest earner, the South Eastern Trust, which raised almost £10m, said it provided exemptions for people transporting cardiac rehabilitation patients.

Despite only charging for less than 20% of its 2,500 spaces at Craigavon Area and Daisy Hill Hospitals, the Southern Trust racked up funds of £3.9m from its parking.

It said exemptions where also provided for neonatal patients and other cases at "nursing discretion".

Next up was the Western Trust, encompassing Altnagelvin, South West Acute and Omagh Hospitals, raising almost £3m.

It has exemptions for people who have frequent or lengthy appointments, along with some physiotherapy, dermatology and blood donation patients.

The Northern Trust racked up the lowest bill of all the trusts at £1.9m. It provides free parking for patients "given bad news" after a routine appointment, patients with an unplanned admission or anyone who has had a procedure under sedation.