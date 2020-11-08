Heartbroken Kyle Lafferty says farewell to sister and 'best friend' Sonia

NORTHERN Ireland footballer Kyle Lafferty last night paid tribute to his sister after she was laid to rest following her sudden death on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, solemn and ashen-faced, wore a face mask alongside the other pallbearers as he helped to carry Sonia's coffin while grieving family and friends watched on during the funeral ceremony in their home village of Kesh, Co Fermanagh yesterday.

The striker asked the media not to use any photographs taken at the funeral.

He told Sunday Life last night that he had lost not only a sister but his best friend.

An emotional Kyle said: "Sonia was my number one fan and every day she said how proud I made her but all along I was the proud brother.

"Not only have I lost a sister but a best friend."

Due to coronavirus restrictions the funeral service at Ardess Parish Church was restricted to family only.

However, some locals lined the Main Street in a show of support for the family.

The Lafferty family had asked for donations, in lieu of flowers, to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness.

The 41-year-old, a big supporter of Kyle throughout his career, died on Thursday morning in a Belfast hospital after being in poor health for some time.

The tragedy struck the Lafferty family just days before Kyle, who signed for Italian Serie B club Reggina in July, is due to play in Northern Ireland's Euro play-off against Slovakia at Windsor Park.

Yesterday the Irish Football Association sent their "sincerest condolences" to Kyle and his family.

Erne North Ulster Unionist councillor John McClaughry, who knows the family, said the local community was stunned by Sonia's sudden death.

He added: "This is just so very tragic for the whole family. I have known Sonia since she was a young girl. She and a friend used to babysit my children in her late teens.

"While she has had her troubles over the years, she was always a very kind-hearted girl.

"Sonia had been in declining health for about the last five years, with many hospital admissions, but to lose her so suddenly is just so sad.

pain

"She was always a huge supporter of Kyle throughout his footballing career."

Sonia is survived by her parents Robert and Josephine and siblings Paula and Kyle.

Striker Kyle, who has 73 Northern Ireland caps, was released by Sunderland earlier this year to join the recently promoted Serie B club Reggina.