Hedges headache for infrastructure minister

Grass verges, hedgerows, bushes and flowerbeds along roads and at roundabouts are being left uncut, it has been revealed.

Critics have warned that cuts to cutting — once carried out five times a year in urban areas — have the potential to affect traffic sightlines.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has been left without the funds to carry out the work, with the shortage of money being blamed on Stormont’s paralysis.

Negotiations over a possible three-year financial plan fell apart after former first minister Paul Givan resigned in February because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

With the Assembly still not restored, government departments have no finalised budgets for this financial year.

Before the election, the minister’s predecessor Nichola Mallon said: “Under normal circumstances, the department aims to cut grass five times in urban areas and twice in rural areas throughout the grass-cutting season from April to October.

“Budgetary constraints have had a significant impact on delivery of road maintenance services in recent years.

“As a consequence, the department has had to reduce its routine road maintenance activities to a limited service which priorities delivery of essential services for maintaining public safety and protecting the transport network.

“The frequency at which grass cutting will be carried out in future financial years will be dependent on the 2022-25 final budget determination for the department.”

The department said its hands were tied because finances had not been agreed.

A spokesperson added: “There is currently no budget settlement for 2022/23.

“Subject to the final budget determination, the department is planning to cut all roadside verges and sightline areas twice between April and October, with sightlines at bends cut more frequently as required.”