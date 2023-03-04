Help for Northern Ireland’s 3,000 annual stroke victims held up by Stormont crisis

Help for Northern Ireland’s 3,000 annual stroke victims has been put on hold.

The indefinite delay will also hit services for around 39,000 stroke survivors.

A review of the health workforce was named as a priority in a plan drawn up under former minister Robin Swann.

But the Department of Health has now admitted the report, which had been expected this summer, has been put on the long finger.

“With no budget agreed for the next financial year, the department cannot make additional funding commitments at this time,” it said.

Alliance’s Paula Bradshaw, who chairs a cross-party Stormont group on strokes, was disappointed but not surprised.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw — © Brian Lawless

Ms Bradshaw added: “There is a need to reconfigure stroke services urgently.

“However, like so much of the work to transform our health service, we need multi-year budgets committed to financially delivering these changes.

“We know that workforce planning, alongside improved pay and conditions, is vital.”

The Alliance health spokeswoman warned that while good work was being done, some patients were not getting the treatment they needed.

“I am disappointed but unsurprised that improved support for survivors has become another casualty when negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol have concluded.

“It is long past time that the Assembly and Executive were allowed to get back to work. A model of hyper-acute stroke care needs to be implemented.”

The department said it was unable to produce the report without having a budget.

It added: “The need for budgetary clarification will result in a delay, but subject to the availability of funding, the work on the review will recommence and proceed at pace.

A report produced for the department previously warned: “Services are not as good as they could or should be. There is a variation in the performance of hospital stroke services and gaps in community-based support.”