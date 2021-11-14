Hero NI nurse and model Kat Walker will represent Ireland at Miss Universe in Israel next month

Hero frontline nurse and model Kat Walker says being selected to represent Ireland at Miss Universe 2021 is a dream come true.

The former Miss NI and Cool FM DJ (27), who has worked on neonatal wards throughout the pandemic, let the ‘Kat’ out of the bag last week announcing her selection for the pageant on social media.

Kat in her scrubs and PPE gear

Speaking to Sunday Life ahead of the contest in Israel next month Kat, from Hillsborough, Co Down, said representing Ireland at Miss Universe is a dream come true.

She said: “It’s been a life-long dream of mine. I’ve always thought about doing it one day and would have gone to bed at night dreaming about it.

“I got close last year but just didn’t quite make it, so I’m delighted that I’m going to get a chance to fulfil that dream.

“It would be incredible to win. I do believe we can do quite well this year. In pageantry there’s a lot of powerhouses, like India, Philippines and Colombia who get a lot of the attention, but I want to bring the focus on to Ireland this year.

“We can do it. We might be smaller, but it doesn’t mean we’re not a contender.

“I fly out to Israel in two weeks, which is absolutely crazy. It’s a lot of preparation — every day I am doing something different.

“At the moment I’m doing a lot of interviews, but I’m also working on launching a podcast too.”

EXCITED: Kat can’t wait to represent Ireland

This year’s Miss Universe pageant is being held in the southern Israeli city of Eilat on the shores of the Red Sea.

The choice of Israel as a host country for the event has been controversial, with Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela previously calling on Miss South Africa to boycott what he called an “apartheid state”.

However, the controversy is not an issue for Kat, who says she is focused on her job of representing Ireland.

She continued: “Obviously it’s a very hot topic, but ultimately I don’t decide where Miss Universe is held and I am going for the competition.

“For me, it’s about the opportunity. How often do you get a chance like this where so many countries from around the world unite and come together?

“I think it’s about bringing strong women together despite our cultural differences and I’m looking forward to that aspect of it.

“For me, it’s more about what Miss Universe has to stand for.”

Kat is a busy woman working three jobs as a model, agency nurse and radio DJ after landing a presenting job on Cool FM earlier this year.

Kat with Cool FM

Despite her commitments, she manages her responsibilities well thanks to help from family and friends.

“I am still working as a nurse. I do more agency work now, but it still keeps me very busy. I’m just working away in neonatal as and when I can,” she said.

“I’m still DJing on Cool FM too. I do that on the weekends and then tend to pick up shifts as a nurse during the week whenever I can fit it in really. I’m now back on Cool Goes Quiet. On Sundays I also have my own show in the afternoon.

“It’s a lot of work, but I have a really fantastic support system around me. My friends and family are great at keeping me going and helping me out in any way that they can.

“I also really couldn’t have done it without my sponsor, which is Dundrum Cosmetic clinic in Dublin.”