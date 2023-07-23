Heroin addict stole trainer and hooded top in Belfast

A one-legged heroin addict who stole a single running shoe has narrowly avoided going to prison.

Instead wheelchair user Wilfred Le Blanc left the court in Ballymena with a four-month suspended jail sentence hanging over his head for the next year.

The 53-year-old appeared in court three weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Le Blanc, from Queen Street in Ballymena, confirmed he was entering guilty pleas to two charges of theft.

The court was told the first theft took place in Belfast in August last year.

Le Blanc was caught on CCTV lifting a hoodie and pair of black Nike trainers and stuffing them in the back of his wheelchair.

By the time police caught up with the thief, he still had the hoodie with him, but there was only one shoe.

The second theft was at a supermarket earlier this year, with Le Blanc stealing three bottles of whiskey worth a total of £79.

Interviewed for that offence, he admitted taking the booze and said he intended to sell it to pay for food and electricity.

Read more Nephew who dragged uncle’s lifeless body to post office to claim pension is sentenced

A defence lawyer said Le Blanc had “real physical difficulties” stemming from his addiction to heroin.

They admitted he had “fairly long record” but said there were gaps in his offending and stressed he had a “fairly chaotic lifestyle and not much by way of support”.

The judge said while the custody threshold had been crossed based on Le Blanc’s record, she would suspend the four-month sentence because he had made admissions.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £235 compensation to the shop for the stolen hoodie and shoe.