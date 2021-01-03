Heroin needle found stuck into public loo baby seat

Hypodermic needle hanging from the strap of Stay-SaFe baby seat with brown burn marks on the lower part.

Belfast City Council is being asked to investigate the discovery of a used heroin needle stuck into a baby changing seat in a public toilet.

Former Lord Mayor Jim Rodgers described the image as "shocking" and warned that drug use in public places is becoming a growing problem.

Addicts regularly use the isolation of public toilets to take drugs, with some even using facilities within the City Hall.

"It's been a nightmare recently," said Mr Rodgers (right). "I've even visited some of the public toilets in the city centre to see the scale of the problem for myself.

"Obviously the council has to provide public conveniences, but something is going to have to be done about the level of drug use in some of them. I'll be raising this with the relevant department on Monday morning."

Mr Rodgers, a veteran Ulster Unionist councillor and two-time Lord Mayor, warned public toilets may have to close if the problem is not solved.

"When needles are found in public toilets the entire building has to be closed down and the police have to be informed," he added.

"We're trying to promote Belfast as a tourist venue, and things like this do not help. Seeing a disused needle stuck into a baby changing seat is frightening."

Several of Belfast's public toilets are fitted with sharp disposal boxes so drug addicts can safely bin used needles. However, they are not always used, leading some politicians to question their value.