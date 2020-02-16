High-flying new Secretary of State Brandon Lewis took free chopper rides worth £24k

The new Northern Ireland secretary travelled on helicopter flights last year worth more than £24,000 and paid for by a major property development firm.

Brandon Lewis took to the air five times in seven months at a cost of up to £10,000 a trip, all covered by English midlands firm Gallagher Developments Group Ltd.

On most of the trips the former barrister travelled in his capacity as chairman of the Conservative Party, a role he stood down from in July last year.

The donations were declared on the register of members' interests by the 48-year-old MP for Great Yarmouth.

In addition to his £79,468 salary as an MP, Mr Lewis will be paid a ministerial salary of £70,137 as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Warwick-based Gallagher Developments specialises in building large, out-of-town retail and business parks.

Last May, the former housing minister declared flights paid for by the firm from "London to West Midlands via Wales, and then from North East Lincolnshire to London. A member of staff accompanied me on a leg of this journey", worth a total of £10,015.08.

The following month, Mr Lewis travelled on "return helicopter flights from Manchester to Carlisle. The helicopter flights were donated to the Conservative Party and I travelled as party Chairman, along with three other party employees. My share of the costs was £779.20".

Less than a month later he was back in the private chopper, this time from Nottingham to Cardiff.

According to his entry on the register: "The helicopter flight was donated to the Conservative Party and I travelled as party Chairman, along with two other party employees.

"My share of the costs was £1,436."

In September, Mr Lewis took a flight from London to his constituency of Great Yarmouth, also paid for by Gallagher Developments Group, costing £5,982.

He took the same flight in December, also paid for by the company and again costing £5,982.

Among other donations declared by Mr Lewis was £19,000, paid in monthly instalments of £1,500, from Bateman Groundworks Ltd between November 2018 and November 2019.

The Norwich firm describes itself as "East Anglia's leading suppliers of roads, sewers and groundworks to national and regional developers and contractors".

Mr Lewis also registered £20,000 from Residential Land, one of the largest private residential landlords in central London, last June.

Last July he also received £17,000 from Woodlands School, a private prep school in Brentwood in Essex.

While in November he was given £15,000 by Countywide Developments Ltd, which shares an office with Gallagher Developments Group.

In the recent general election Mr Lewis stormed home with a majority of 17,663 votes ahead of the Labour candidate in the staunchly pro-Brexit seat, though he campaigned for remain in the referendum.

In the poll, 71% of those who voted in Great Yarmouth opted for Brexit and Mr Lewis now fully supports the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

Earlier this month Mr Lewis picked up a CBE, one of several politicians given gongs by former Prime Minister Theresa May in her resignation honours list.