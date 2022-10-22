Higher taxi fares on the way

Taxi fares are set to increase as fuel hikes and inflation bite

THE rising cost of fuel is to be factored into taxi fares.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is set to sanction a hike in fares in the near future despite the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes after hundreds of taxi drivers left the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic because they were unable to make a living.

Many found work with delivery companies and construction firms.

Official figures from Mr O’Dowd’s department showed the number of registered drivers fell to 8,781 last year from a pre-pandemic level of 9,590.

The Sinn Fein minister launched a public consultation on how taxi firms operate, which has now concluded, with decisions expected soon.

But there are fears that any increase in fares could be wiped out by the massive rise in pump prices, with filling a tank costing up to £20 more.

Mr O’Dowd said his review would look at the high cost of fuel, along with a large increase in depot charges and higher insurance costs.

“My department is responsible for the regulation of the taxi industry,” he added.

“This role requires balancing the needs of taxi customers, including vulnerable passengers, as well as drivers and operators.

“This review has factored in a large increase for 2022 fuel prices.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said the potential increase to the maximum taxi fare would also factor in the purchase of vehicles and their maintenance, as well as road tax.

“Officials are currently working through the responses to the consultation, which closed on October 7, and will prepare a report,” they added.

“The minister is mindful that the citizens of the North are in a cost-of-living crisis and many are struggling to meet day-to-day costs and so they are not in a position to incur increased taxi fares.”