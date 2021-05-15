Hollywood star Kerry Washington enjoys Causeway coast

KERRY'S CAUSEWAY: Acclaimed US actress Kerry also found time to pose atop the Giants Causeway volcanic rock formation.

VISIT: Kerry made the trip to the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim made world-famous by Game Of Thrones.

STUNNING: US star Kerry enjoyed the picturesque Co Antrim coast after joining her fellow cast members in NI for filming on her latest movie.

American actress Kerry Washington has been pictured enjoying a sunny day on the Causeway Coast after joining the star-studded cast of her latest movie being filmed in Belfast.

Kerry, who shot to fame for her starring role in US drama Scandal, joined cast-mates including Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne for filming on The School for Good and Evil.

The fantasy flick, based on best-selling novels of the same name by author Soman Chainan, is being filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios as well as a small number of other locations in and around the city.

Despite teaming up with her fellow cast members for filming Kerry found time to enjoy the sunshine on Antrim’s Causeway Cost as well as taking snaps of herself visiting the Giants Causeway rock formation and the Dark Hedges

Filming for the adaptation of The School for Good and Evil began earlier this year with the film scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2022.

The movie is a Netflix Original fantasy drama directed by American Paul Feig who is best known for Bridesmaids and the Ghostbusters remake as well as Spy, The Heat, and episodes of The Office.

Academy Award winner Charlize Theron flew into NI for filming in February before being joined by Matrix and John Wick star Laurence Fishburne in March.

Fishburn will play The Schoolmaster in the film while Michelle Yeoh - who appeared in Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - has been cast as Professor Anemone.

Other cast members include Disney teen actress Sofia Wylie and Broadway star Sophia Anne Caruso.

In January Belfast Harbour Studios was announced as the site for the filming of the fantasy drama which follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairy tale heroes and villains.

Netflix will use the full 125,000 square feet of studio, workshop and office space in Belfast Harbour Studios for its first film where the bulk of the production will be shot in Northern Ireland.

David Dobbin, chairman of Belfast Harbour, said at the time the announcement was a "great boost for the growing creative industry sector in Northern Ireland".

The Soman Chainani book the film is based on was an instant New York Times bestseller.

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey is also making himself at home in Northern Ireland by visiting some famous local beauty spots.

Currently in Ireland to film the blockbuster Disney production Disenchanted with Hollywood actress Amy Adams this summer, he posted a selfie on his Instagram account on Thursday of his visit to Co Londonderry’s Mussenden Temple.