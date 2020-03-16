Home DIY jobs? My pal Nick Knowles best, says Rory Best

2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand The British & Irish Lions training QBE stadium Auckland New Zealand 1/6/2017 Joe Marler and Rory Best during the training Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

RORY Best has revealed he asked DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles to help him with a conversion.

The former Ireland skipper admitted he is a huge fan of the programme and asked the telly host to help him tackle a house extension.

Rory (37) bumped into BBC man Nick (left) in New Zealand three years ago when he was on tour with the Lions - and said they have become pals ever since.

He said: "We went on into town and bumped into Nick Knowles from DIY SOS. I love the programme and I ended up trying to convince him to come and do an extension for me at my house.

"He is another great lad and we have kept in touch since. I was texting him when he came out of the jungle in I'm a Celebrity...."

The recently retired Ulster star revealed in his new book, Rory Best: My Autobiography, that the chance meeting with Nick came after a night out to get over losing their first Test against New Zealand.

He said: "Sensing the need for a night out, I phoned ahead to an Italian restaurant in Wellington, telling them we were part of the Lions squad and asking if they could put us somewhere private.

"We arrived to find what looked like a small house. It had just four tiny rooms. There were people everywhere.

"We finally went into what looked like a garden shed - where there was a table for about 17. We drank until they had no more Peroni left and they brought out a local beer.

"It was quite a hefty bill. We decided to play credit card roulette, though the agreement was when we got to the last two, they would split it, as it was too much for one.

"It got down to Joe Marler and George Kruis. The boys started chanting, 'Chance it, chance it'.

"'It's up to Kruiser,' Joe said. 'He's had a bad week.'

"George fired back, 'No, no, my luck is going to turn, I want to go.' The card came out: Joe Marler. Poor Kruiser had to stomach getting dropped, getting abused and then paying the bill."