Homecoming for Neighbours star Jackie Woodburne

EVERYBODY loves good Neighbours, especially in Northern Ireland, so it’s no surprise some of Erinsborough stars will be making the trip here soon.

Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne, who play Karl and Susan Kennedy in the soap, are taking part in Neighbours: The Farewell Tour which kicks off in Belfast on March 1 2023.

The Channel 5 soap is to end on July 29 after 37 years on air, but fans will be able to say goodbye to the iconic show with a tour.

And it will mark a homecoming for Jackie (66) who is from Carrickfergus in Co Antrim. Her family emigrated to Australia when she was just three-years-old and she attended the National Theatre Drama School.

In 2017 she revealed to Eamonn Homes on This Morning: “I always have it (a Northern Irish accent). I get rid of it for Susan. I was talking to my cousin Yvonne who lives in Belfast so it’s in my head. And when I hear [Eamonn’s] lovely voice.”

She and Alan - who have played Karl and Susan for 27 years - will travel to the UK next year for the farewell tour, which has 15 dates scheduled throughout the UK.

Alan said: “I have been incredibly moved by the outpouring of love and support from fans as their favourite TV show is ending it’s 37-year run, which is why I am so excited to be involved in the Farewell Tour.

“These shows will bring together thousands of dedicated fans to join cast past and present in a huge celebration of the show we all love so much. I expect this tour to be an unforgettable experience for audience and cast alike.”

The tour will bring iconic Neighbours cast members to the UK and Ireland- with further stars to be announced - and it will take a look back at the incredible history of one of our most-loved TV programmes.

Audiences will be treated to never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough and get a chance to ask questions to their most-loved actors.