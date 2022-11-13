Hope Street and The Fall star Niamh McGrady demands better help for people on streets ahead of Sleep Out

Homelessness is where the heart is for Hope Street actress Niamh McGrady, who is backing an event to raise awareness about people living on the streets.

The Macs charity, which works with children and young people aged six to 25, is hosting Sleep Out, in which fundraisers spend the night in sleeping bags covered with cardboard to highlight the reality homeless people face every day.

Also supporting the event is comedian Micky Bartlett, who’s doing a stand-up set, music producer and DJ Phil Kieran, who has created a ‘sleep score’ for the night, and TikTok sensation Jelvis Pelvis.

As mum to one-year-old Thomas, Niamh won’t be there for the whole sleepover, but she’ll be there on the night to help out.

Niamh and Aaron McCusker on the Hope Street set

She said: “I’m coming along as I can’t leave the baby all night, but I’ll certainly be along to show support.

“I heard of Macs because a very good friend of mine works for the charity. I became familiar with its work through her.

“Anything that supports vulnerable young people can only be a good thing.

“Times are hard, and potentially getting worse, and if you’ve got no stable family and you’ve come through the care system, Macs is there to give young people a leg-up, to support them and provide everything for them that we would take for granted maybe being from a stable family unit.

“[It provides] training for job interviews, housing and mental health support if they need that.

“For vulnerable young adults whose lives are precarious, it is providing stability and giving them all the support they need to build their confidence. It’s getting them into housing [and] getting them working — everything that a family would do.

Niamh McGrady in The Fall

“Self-esteem is so valuable. Maybe some people take that for granted. [Macs] is about getting young people out into the world and preparing them for the world.”

Sleep Out will be held at Banana Block in east Belfast on November 24, with the charity challenging participants to give up their bed in recognition of homelessness.

Niamh, who appeared in the film Maze and the TV shows Holby City and The Fall, said: “We’re all in a precarious situation. Even before this cost-of-living crisis and lockdown, the statistics showed that so many people were only two pay cheques away from being homeless.

“Families are having to really buckle down at the minute, and it’s the vulnerable people who are going to fall through the cracks the quickest and the hardest.

“That’s who Macs is there to support, and the demand for the services that Macs provides is just going up and up at the minute because the situation is so precarious, so they really do need all the support that they can get.

“Our young people deserve the best chance that Macs can hopefully give them.

“If it wasn’t for charities like Macs, I don’t know who would be looking out for them.”

Niamh (40) is back living in Northern Ireland after a stint in London, with she and her husband, Dan, settling down with their baby son in Newcastle.

She has been blown away by the positive reaction to her BBC police drama Hope Street, in which she plays Nicole Devine-Dunwoody.

“Hope Street is just the most fantastic job. I can’t say enough nice things about it and the people that I’m working with,” she said.

“My favourite jobs have always brought me back here to work, and now I’m back here permanently to raise my son.

“Hope Street is just a joy. From my co-actors to all of the crew and the extras, the craic is just brilliant.

“We’re all really proud of it because it’s putting Northern Ireland on the map.

“They’re loving it in America and they’re loving it in places like South Africa and Scandinavia.

“We are such a creative nation of people, and I’m a real snob about Northern Ireland. I think it is world-class, especially our scenery.

“I’ve been a fair few places and I’ve travelled, but nothing beats the scenery here.

“I’m really hard to please when I go holiday. It’s not as good as the Mournes.

“We’re all just waiting to hear [if there will be another series of Hope Street]. Fingers crossed another one comes along, but I’m just chilling and living my best life in Newcastle until such things materialise.”

Macs is a member of End Youth Homelessness, a UK-wide movement which brings together charities to help get young people off the streets.

It provided a home and support to more than 1,000 vulnerable young people across Northern Ireland last year.

But the organisation doesn’t just supply access to housing. It also supports young people’s education, health, wellbeing, training and career development.

On top of that, the charity ensures that the people it works with have life skills such as shopping, cooking and being able to budget, so they can leave Macs housing and support services to forge an independent life.

An average of 3,800 young people present as homeless each year in Northern Ireland, but MACS says that many more are currently ‘sofa surfing’ or are at risk of becoming homeless, so the true number is difficult to quantify.

Sleep Out is at Banana Block in east Belfast on Thursday, November 24, starting at 7pm. To sign up, visit www.macsni.org and click on the ‘Sleep Out’ icon. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/macsni