Hope Street’s Kerri Quinn: I felt sense of duty to do gay cop character justice

The cast on-set for the first season of Hope Street

Kerri Quinn, with co-stars (from left) Ciaran McMenamin, Stephen Hagan and Niall Wright, says the camaraderie on set is great

Coronation Street star Kerri Quinn has told how she felt a responsibility to “get it right” when playing a gay policewoman in the homemade drama Hope Street.

The popular BBC cop show, filmed on the Ards Peninsula, returns to our screens this week, with Kerri reprising her role as Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew.

The north Belfast actor and mum-of-one (40) said that although she had portrayed gay women on screen in the past, she felt a sense of duty to make sure she did Sgt Pettigrew justice.

“I didn’t find the role challenging in that sense. I have played gay women before and I’ve had to kiss women and stuff like that, so that was never a concern,” she said.

“I think the only worry I had was just getting it right and being truthful to who she is because, yes, she’s out and her nearest and dearest know, but there is still a very guarded part of her that she wants to protect. I felt a responsibility to make sure I got it right.

“In season one, Marlene was a bit of a mystery. Even now, there’s still loads to explore with her — she’s taking on new challenges and making a step up with her work.

“We still see plenty of lighter moments, which I always enjoy playing, but we also get to see a bit more about who she is and explore her relationships, including some of her romantic side, which came out at the end of season one.

“[The character’s sexuality] wasn’t a shock at all. I think everyone knew quite early on that Marlene was gay, so it was nice to delve into her personal side a bit more. There’s a lot of that left to explore.

“I don’t think she has been suppressing her sexuality or ashamed of it in any way. She’s been flying her kite somewhere else and is very guarded and private.

“She’s the only policewoman in the station. She probably had to fight really hard to get to where she is, so I think that makes her protective of herself.”

Hope Street is shot in picturesque Donaghadee but is set in a fictional seaside town of Port Devine.

Kerri said the show combined drama and humour in a way that set it apart from other detective dramas shot in Northern Ireland such as Bloodlands and Line Of Duty.

She added: “I think the show is at its strongest when you do marry the humour with the more serious elements of each episode.

“Line Of Duty and Bloodlands are both really great shows, but this is completely different. I wouldn’t even put them in the same category, other than the fact they’re police shows. Hope Street has so much heart, particularly for the local audience, who can relate to our characters. I think that’s what we do best and what sets us apart.

“Also, it is funny. I watched the first episode recently and laughed so much — and not because we’re all a geg, although we are. The simplicity and characterisation is beautiful. There’s so much that makes the show good, but mainly I think it’s the simplicity.

“A lot of entertainment now tackles hard-hitting issues, understandably, but I think going back to the simplicity of exploring characters and their relationships in a beautiful setting like Donaghadee, although it’s very windy down there, is great.

“The layers in which the characters are connected are what make it real, and we all love each other dearly.

“I’ve never worked on anything that has made me feel so connected with the other cast and crew, and I think those relationships are starting to bleed into our on-screen performances. It’s become like second nature and it feels very honest.”

Kerri’s co-star Niall Wright, who plays PC Callum McCarthy, echoed her sentiments around the bonhomie between everyone on set.

The Belfast man, who now lives in Walthamstow, north-east London, said: “That’s the beauty of the second season of anything — there is a development in understanding between the writers and actors which makes it more exciting for the audience.

“Partly that comes from the togetherness Kerri was talking about. You don’t get that on every job. The craic we had filming last year was unreal.

“The sense of community and family you get with an Irish cast and crew is just something else, that’s just the way it is.

“I was talking to Ray Carlin, who was our cameraman on set, and we worked out that we did our first job together 20 years ago.

“So, when I come home and film stuff like Hope Street, what makes it so special are those connections between the cast and crew.

“We even set up our own Port Devine golf club. We got T-shirts and all made and would go and play at Donaghadee Golf Club after work some nights. Hopefully that will continue in later seasons.”

Pressed on the identity of Port Devine’s champion golfer, Niall joked, “Me”, before adding: “I have to say Stephen Hagan, who plays DC Al Quinn, is pretty good.”

The second season of Hope Street begins on BBC One Northern Ireland tomorrow at 7pm.